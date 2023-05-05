Local businesses and organizations are ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Mexican heritage with the Quad-Cities, offering live music, food and more.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Here's a roundup of local Cinco de Mayo events happening in the Quad-Cities:

Ganzo's Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, 11 a.m. May 5: Taking a break from the 5K the restaurant has hosted for a decade, Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant, 3923 N. Marquette St., Davenport, will hold a Cinco de Mayo festival on the holiday. The celebration will include live music by Crooked Cactus, beverage deals, tequila tastings, street tacos and activities.

Taking a break from the 5K the restaurant has hosted for a decade, Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant, 3923 N. Marquette St., Davenport, will hold a Cinco de Mayo festival on the holiday. The celebration will include live music by Crooked Cactus, beverage deals, tequila tastings, street tacos and activities. Cinco de Mayo Feista, 3 p.m. May 5: Azteca 1 Mexican Restaurant, 4811 N. Brady St., Davenport, will host young professionals and partygoers this Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant will put up tents and offer street tacos, drinks and live music, and welcome young professionals for the Young Professionals Networking Night.

Azteca 1 Mexican Restaurant, 4811 N. Brady St., Davenport, will host young professionals and partygoers this Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant will put up tents and offer street tacos, drinks and live music, and welcome young professionals for the Young Professionals Networking Night. Quad-Cities Cinco de Mayo Open, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 6: Western Illinois University will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a chess tournament, hosted by the Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Chess Club. Students from Western Illinois University and the Illowa Chess Club will compete throughout the day, and winners will receive prizes. In addition to the US Chess rated and reserve sessions, kids just getting started in chess will also have a chance to compete.

Western Illinois University will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a chess tournament, hosted by the Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Chess Club. Students from Western Illinois University and the Illowa Chess Club will compete throughout the day, and winners will receive prizes. In addition to the US Chess rated and reserve sessions, kids just getting started in chess will also have a chance to compete. First Annual Cinco De Mayo Taco and Margarita Street Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 6: East Moline Main Street is inviting the public to celebrate the holiday at its first annual Cinco de Mayo Taco and Margarita Street Festival, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. May 6 on 15th Avenue. The free, family-friendly event will host more than 60 vendors and organization booths alongside live music from multiple groups. Guests can also pay $10 to get margarita flights with drinks made by local businesses and can cast a vote for their favorite.

Rudy's Tacos Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, noon May 6: Rudy's Tacos will host its Cinco de Mayo Fiesta May 6 at its Village of East Davenport store, 2214 E. 11th St., Davenport. In addition to live music, a bounce house, happy hour and giveaways, the restaurant will hold a taco-eating contest at 6:15 p.m. The competitor who takes first place will win a gift basket, and $50 and second place will take $25.

Mississippi Valley Fair Cinco de Mayo Bash, noon-10 p.m. May 6: Guests can head to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, for a free, family-friendly Cinco de Mayo celebration May 6. The fairgrounds will host a kids zone, food concessions and live music. There will also be a performance by Ballet Folklorico at 4:15 p.m. and a jalapeño-eating contest at 5 p.m.