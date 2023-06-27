It's almost time for the Fourth of July, and communities across the Quad-Cities region are gearing up for fireworks, food and fun. Here's a roundup of local fireworks shows and other festivities to celebrate Independence Day:

Friday, June 30

Buffalo Days: Buffalo will celebrate Independence Day all weekend before the holiday, at Buffalo City Park, 329 Dodge St. Festivities will begin June 30 with food vendors, games and the Beer Mile. July 1 will bring car shows, a free kids' fishing tournament and fireworks at dusk. The Buffalo Days Parade will take place at noon on July 2.

Coal Valley Days: Gates to Coal Valley Days will open at 5 p.m. June 30, alongside a petting zoo and other activities. KIDSBUCKS game shows will take place at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and fireworks will shoot off at dusk at 1000 First St. The party will continue 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 1 with car shows, bags tournament, parade and more.

Saturday, July 1

Thrill on the Hill : Geneseo will celebrate Independence Day 5:30-10 p.m. July 1 at Richmond Hill Park with live music, food and activities. Kids can get face paint and hair tinsel 6-8 p.m. and head to the Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North St., for activities 5:30-7 p.m. The Knockoffs will perform music 6:30-9 p.m. and fireworks will take place at dusk.

Sunday, July 2

Galva Freedom Fest: Galva has stretched its Freedom Fest across a whole week this year, starting at 10 a.m. July 2 with a potluck put on by the Galva Ministerial Association and 11 a.m. church service in Wiley Park. Festivities on July 3 will run 5 p.m.-midnight, with a porkchop sandwich dinner, open mic and beer tent. The Freedom Fest 5K will kick off Independence Day activities at 7:30 a.m. with kid and adult races, followed by a tractor show, noon parade and more. A fireworks display will take place after the 7 p.m. Presentation of the Colors and 9 p.m. national anthem on July 8.

Monday, July 3

Red, White and Boom: The Quad-Cities' own bi-state fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m. July 3, with viewing areas available on both sides of the Mississippi River and plenty of activities before firecrackers get shot into the sky from barges to the rhythm of songs played on 97X.

In Davenport, people can head to LeClaire Park at 400 Beiderbecke Drive for live music, theater and games starting at 6 p.m. Students from the Davenport Junior Theatre will perform improv with suggestions from the audience throughout the evening alongside Identity Crisis Band, and kids can play yard games, jump in bounce houses and enter into free giveaways before the show begins. Food vendors will sell items until 9 p.m., and people are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Baseball fans can purchase tickets to the River Bandits vs. Wisconsin game, starting at 5 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport, and watch the fireworks after enjoying the game.

In Rock Island, viewers can go to Schwiebert Park at 101 17th St. and enjoy food, entertainment and a Bent River Brewing Company beer garden starting at 5 p.m. A DJ will handle music as vendors sell food until Class of '82 takes over with live music at 6:30 p.m. A kids' zone will have balloon animals and face painting. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Free parking can be found in downtown Davenport city parking garages and Rock Island streets and city parking lots.

Matherville Fireworks Celebration: The Matherville Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 55th-annual fireworks show at dusk July 3 on the shore of Lake Matherville. Pre-fireworks festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with a DJ and food sold by the Matherville Eagle Club, and the fire department will sell $1 raffle tickets for the chance to win cash prizes. No pets are allowed at the show.

Orion Fireworks Festival and Lighted Parade: Orion will celebrate Independence Day with festivities, fireworks and a parade starting at 5 p.m. July 3 at Orion High School, 1100 13th St. Face painting and food vendors will kick off the day before live music starts at 5:30 p.m., and the lighted parade will begin at 8:45 p.m. with fireworks following.

East Moline's Independence Day: East Moline will spread its Fourth of July celebrations across two days, with a fireworks show, run and parade. Fireworks at The Bend will start at 6 p.m. July 3 at Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Pkwy, with the opening of the kids' zone, with a dance performance at 6:30 p.m. and tumbling demonstration at 6:45 p.m. Tickets to the zone will be sold until 8 p.m., which will close 15 minutes later. A Presentation of the Colors will take place at 7 p.m., and after the national anthem For Those About to Yacht will play live music. Food vendors will also be on site, and fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m.

Festivities on the holiday itself will begin at 6:30 a.m. with the East Moline Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, serving pancakes until 11 a.m. at the American Legion, 829 16th Avenue. Tickets cost $6 for adults and $3 for kids. Proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Genesis Firecracker Run will bring runners together in downtown East Moline for 5K, 10K, mile, and kiddie races 7:30-10 a.m. July 4. The Fourth of July Parade will set off at 1 p.m. July 4.

Tuesday, July 4

Clinton Fourth of July Festival: Clinton residents will celebrate Independence Day with sports, a carnival and fireworks. The holiday will start at 8 a.m. July 4 with a Wiffle ball tournament, followed by more sports events. Food vendors will start selling items at 11 a.m. and the carnival rides will open at noon. The parade will set off at 1 p.m., and the afternoon will be filled with different activities and live music until the LumberKings game on the riverfront. Fireworks will follow.

Bettendorf Fourth of July Celebration: The city of Bettendorf will start its Fourth of July festivities at 10 a.m. with a parade, which will set off from 23rd Street and State Street. The 4th of July Festival will take place noon-10 p.m. on Spruce Hills Drive with food vendors, live music and a kids zone. The fireworks show will begin at dusk in Middle Park.

Grand Mound 4th of July Celebration: Grand Mound will hold its annual water parade at 2 p.m. July 4, and its fireworks show at dusk at the Grand Mound ballpark, 300 East St., Grand Mound.

Muscatine 4th of July Celebration: People will gather at the Muscatine riverfront for a parade, festival and fireworks starting at 4 p.m. July 4. A community parade will start off the celebration with the Almost Fireworks Fest following, hosting food trucks, live music and activities. The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. at Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive, and a fireworks show will start at dusk over the Mississippi River.