Warm weather has rolled in and floodwaters have receded, just in time for Quad-Citians to start flocking to parks and courtyards. With organizations gearing up to start their summer outdoor music programs, people will soon get to rock out while they relax outside.

Here's a roundup of outdoor music coming to the Quad-Cities this summer:

Moline Township summer concerts, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays: The Moline Township Activity Center will bring music acts to Stephens Square Park, located at 18th Street and 6th Avenue, this summer. The series will begin June 5 with The Tailfins and run on Mondays through July 31, excluding June 19. The activity center will start selling concessions at 5 p.m.

Starlight Revue, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays: Rock Island Parks and Recreation will hold its 67th Starlight Revue season this summer, starting with River City 6 on June 6 at Lincoln Park, located at 11th Avenue between 38th and 42nd streets. The evening concerts will take place every Tuesday through August 8, excluding July 4. Hy-Vee Grille and Rock Island Parks and Recreation will start selling concessions at 5 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Bettendorf Public Library summer concert series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays: Quad-Citians can head to Faye's Field at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, to enjoy live music June through early August. John Resch & Doggin' Out will perform June 1, followed by 10 of Soul June 8. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and drink.

Bass Street Landing summer concerts, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays: Moline Parks and Recreation will bring music to Bass Street Landing, 1601 River Drive, May through mid-August. Smooth Groove started the series May 18, and Fair Warning will take the stage May 25. Guests are encouraged to bring seating and can purchase drinks and food at the event. Outside alcohol is not permitted. If weather bars a safe outdoor performance, the show will move to Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 1209 4th Ave.

Live @ Five, 5 p.m. Fridays: Common Chord will once again host local music groups in the Skybridge Courtyard on 2nd Street in downtown Davenport, June through September for a series of free concerts. The nonprofit will kick off the summer with a block party June 2, and Funktastic 5 will take the stage June 9. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating, but some folding chairs will be available.

Bettendorf Park Band, 7:30 p.m. Fridays: The Bettendorf Park Band and other music groups will invite guests to enjoy a Friday evening filled with music on Fridays starting June 2 and running through Aug. 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St.

East Moline Main Street summer concert series, 5-8 p.m. Sundays: Local bands will take to Runners' Park, 742 15th Ave., on Sundays this summer for East Moline Main Street's outdoor show series. Grupo Innstinto will kick off the series May 28, followed by The Textures June 4. Vendors, food trucks and other entertainment will join in on the free concerts, which will run through Aug. 27. Outside coolers are not permitted.

Music on the River Concert Series: The city of Davenport and the Riverfront Improvement Commission will present Music on the Riverfront this summer, inviting orchestras, music groups and marching bands to LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive. Josh Duffee & His Orchestra will perform first on June 11, followed by The River City 6 on June 25. Groups will take the stage on varying dates throughout the summer, and times and other details have yet to be released.

Photos: Quad City Symphony Riverfront Pops with music of the Rolling Stones