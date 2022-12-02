Roundup: Holiday events coming to the Quad-Cities

If the cold front sweeping through the Quad-Cities hasn't clued you in, the season for making merry has arrived, bringing with it a host of holiday events.

Here is a roundup of local Christmas festivities happening this month:

Christmas in the Village, Dec. 2-3: The Village of East Davenport will be filled with holiday cheer 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 for Christmas in the Village. People can stroll down the street and enjoy decorated storefronts, pop into shops and restaurants to pick up gifts and treats, take a trolley ride and enjoy carolers and Christmas characters during the free event.

Christmas in LeClaire, Dec. 2-4: The 38th-annual Christmas in LeClaire will host three days of festivities, from vendor fairs to trolley rides to breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. Dec. 3. The event's first tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 south of the levee. The Ugly Sweater 5k Run will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 3, and the Light Up LeClaire Christmas Parade will march its way downtown at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Activities will end at 4 p.m. Dec. 4.

Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities, Dec. 2-4: Freight House Farmers' Market, 421 W River Drive, Davenport, will celebrate the holidays with German Christmas food and festivities Dec. 2-4. The Feast of St. Nickolas will help kick off the weekend along with a visit from the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, which will open its rail car doors for a performance at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 2. More than 60 vendors will sell their wares all weekend, and tents will offer fun activities for children and local brews and live music for adults.

Quad Cities Saxophone Christmas, 1 p.m. Dec. 3: Local saxophone players of all ages and skill levels will perform in the free Quad Cities Saxophone Christmas concert 1 p.m. Dec. 3 in Dillard's Court in NorthPark Mall, 320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Andover Christmas Walk, 3 p.m. Dec. 3: Andover, Ill., will celebrate Christmas with an afternoon and evening of crafts, treats and a trip through a lit-up Andover Lake Park. The event will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Village Hall, 342 5th St., and end in the park with the lighting of the village Christmas Tree and performance by the Orion High School Choir at 5 p.m.

Christmas at Augustana presented by Quad City Bank & Trust, 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4: The Augustana Brass Ensemble, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Symphony Orchestra, Augustana Choir, Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble and Augustana Concert Chorale, making up more than 200 student musicians, will perform at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Ticket prices range from $11-$23 and are available for purchase online or by calling 309-794-7306.

19th Century Christmas, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 4: The Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House will host traditional Victorian holiday festivities at four of its buildings from noon-5 p.m. Dec. 4. People will be able to take tours, try treats, listen to music and more at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, Butterworth Education Center, 12th Ave. and 7th St., Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave. and Deere-Wiman Carriage House, located east of the main house.

Frightmare Before Christmas, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 9: Those who miss the horror of Halloween can get some frights for gifts this holiday season at Frightmare Before Christmas, hosted by Factory of Fear, 5027 4th Ave., Moline. Admission is $30 and tickets are available online and at the door.

Polar Express Pajama Party, Dec. 15-18: Families will get the chance to enjoy "The Polar Express" and holiday activities during the Polar Express Pajama Party, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 15, 2-9 p.m. Dec. 16-17 and noon-7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $14 for children, and are available for purchase online.