On June 19, 1865, the last enslaved people in the United States learned that they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Recognized as a holiday by the state of Iowa in 2002 and federally in 2021, Juneteenth is a symbol of freedom and is celebrated across the country. To commemorate the holiday, Quad-Cities organizations are hosting festivals, concerts and other gatherings this weekend and on the day itself. Check out a list of events below:

Pulling Focus Film Festival:

The inaugural Pulling Focus Film Festival, created by the Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, will show films from and about people of African descent June 16-18 at venues throughout the Quad-Cities. The first block of films and the welcoming event took place Friday, June 16. The second day will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, with more film blocks and a panel discussion in the afternoon. Film showings will move to the Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, Saturday evening and the closing and awards ceremony will take place 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Azubuike African American Council for the Arts space at 318 E. 7th St., Davenport.

QC Annual Juneteenth Festival:

The Friends of MLK will host its Juneteenth Festival 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Lincoln Center-TMBC, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport. Retail and food vendors will sell their wares alongside history and information booths, and activities, games and entertainment will take place throughout the day.

Alpha White Party: The Mu Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the first intercollegiate fraternity for African American men, will host its Alpha White Party 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Guests can enjoy food, drinks and music while decked out in white — they are asked to avoid athletic wear. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online

.

Faith, Freedom, Fatherhood:

All are welcome to celebrate faith, liberation, culture and the role Black men play in our lives and community 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Lincoln Center-TMBC, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport.

Rhythm on the River: Common Chord will put on a concert celebrating Black musicians and their influence and showcasing local Black musicians 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Food trucks will be on-site during performances. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating. Tickets cost $5, with children 12 and under attending for free, and can be purchased online

.

Honoring the 108th United States Colored Troops Infantry

: The Rock Island National Cemetery will honor the 108th United States Colored Troops Infantry, a regiment of mostly freed slaves from Kentucky stationed at the Rock Island Arsenal to guard prisoners during the Civil War, at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19. The cemetery holds the 50 men in the regiment who died while at the Arsenal. Guests should enter through the Moline gate and bring lawn chairs.

Vera French Community Mental Health Juneteenth Celebration: Vera French Community Mental Health invites the public to celebrate a day of freedom 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the Carol Center Clubhouse, 808 N. Harrison St., Davenport. The free event will include a lunch, programming and treats from Kona Ice. A link to register for the event can be found on the organization’s Facebook page

.

TMBC Business Center ribbon cutting:

TMBC will unveil its new business center and community board room 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, in the Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport.

“The Taking of Harris Neck” showing:

Friends of MLK and Azubuike African American Council for The Arts will co-host a viewing of the documentary film “The Taking of Harris Neck” and a post-film discussion 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the MLK Interpretive Center, 501 Brady St., Davenport. The film follows the story of a self-reliant community of African American families that had more than 2,000 acres of land seized by the U.S. war department in 1942.

Photos: Juneteenth celebration at the Lincoln Center in Davenport