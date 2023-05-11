It's Mother's Day this Sunday, and Quad-Cities businesses are preparing to help customers celebrate their mothers, grandmothers and more with a delicious meal.

Here's a roundup of places holding specials for Mother's Day:

What BBQ & Bar: What BBQ & Bar, 106 S. Cody Road, LeClaire, is hosting a buffet for Mother's Day 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14. The regular menu will not be available, and instead the buffet will include pulled chicken, pork, brisket, sides like potato salad and mac & cheese, a baked potato bar and desserts. The buffet costs $22.49 for adults and $12.99 for kids ages 5-12, and reservations are not necessary to attend.

Lavender Crest Winery: Lavender Crest Winery, 5401 US Highway 6, Colona, will hold a Mother's Day buffet lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 14. The special menu will include a baked potato bar, various sandwiches, salads, soups, desserts and a cash bar. Lunch costs $19.99 for adults and $14.99 for children ages 4-9. Reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling 309-949-2565.

Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro & Bar: Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro & Bar, located in the Axis Hotel at 1630 5th Ave., Moline, has crafted a brunch buffet to go along with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys on May 14. The restaurant was taking reservations over the phone at 309-640-0050 for 1:30 p.m. as of May 9.

Ruthies Steak & Seafood: Ruthie's Steak & Seafood, located in Rhythm City Casino at 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, is hosting a Mother's Day brunch and dinner May 14. The brunch will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and the dinner will run 4:30-8 p.m. Each buffet meal has its own menu, with the brunch costing $45 for adults and $20 for kids and the dinner costing $55 per person. Reservations can be made online.

For those looking for more than just a Mother's Day meal, ERA Studio QC, 4500 16th St., Moline, will host a painting tea party 2-4 p.m. May 14. Tea provided by The Herbalist Cottage Apothecary will be served alongside treats from The Earth Bakery, and attendees will get to paint a dandelion scene Tickets for two guests cost $50 and can be purchased online.