Roundup: Quad-Cities shops offer great gifts for the giving season

Junkin’ Market Days, 2815 Locust St., Davenport: Vendor markets aren’t done for the season yet — Junkin’ Market Days is headed to the Quad-Cities for the first time this weekend. Local vendors will sell clothes, jewelry, decor, bags, food and more 4-8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St., Davenport. Admission to the event is $5.

In This Issue Comics, 2801 State St., Bettendorf: If you're shopping for a Marvel fanatic or comic collector, In This Issue Comics could carry the perfect pick. The Bettendorf business has been in operation for six years and moved into its new space in November, offering exclusive comics for presale and sale and stocking new items weekly. In This Issue Comics is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.

Isabel Bloom Studio Showroom, 736 Federal St. #2100, Davenport: Looking for a show to go along with your shopping? Take some time to peruse the shelves of the Isabel Bloom Studio Showroom and watch artists create sculptures that will eventually be available for purchase. The shop carries other home and decor items as well, and seasonal products. The showroom is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.

Watermark Corners Gifts & Stationary, 1500 River Drive, Moline: Watermark Corners Gifts & Stationary is a one-stop unique gift shop for all generations, from children to teens to adults. Customers can sip on a drink from the store bar as they shop for cookware, games, decor and more, then pick out stationary to label their gifts. It is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays.

Kaleidoscope Works Art Gallery & Gifts, 2302 E 11th St., Davenport: When shopping for more colorful people, stop by Kaleidoscope Works Art Gallery & Gifts to grab something just as bright and eye-catching as they are. The shop and gallery sells different sizes and types of kaleidoscopes, as the name suggests, as well as other art pieces, knick-knacks and more. The art gallery is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Spellbound New Age & Gift Shop, 217 17th St., Rock Island: Described on its website as a shop for those who wish Halloween was a year-round event, Spellbound New Age & Gift Shop carries great gifts for fantasy fans and those exploring different spiritualities. If your gift recipient enjoys experiences more than items, store owner Sarah Jacoby also offers dream analysis services, and the store hosts different events each month. Spellbound is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Brick and Motor Boutique, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island: While their mobile shop is often spotted at the Freight House Farmers Market, Brick and Motor Boutique has settled into its brick-and-mortar location for the season. The boutique offers trendy clothing, accessories and decor, and just launched its holiday lineup for the winter. It is open noon-4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.

Lagomarcino’s: A Quad-Cities classic, chocolates or other treats from Lagomarcino's make great gifts for the sweet-tooth of the group. Pick up seasonal sweets or year-round favorites in boxes or bulk, and see if you can resist them long enough to be wrapped and given away. The business has locations in downtown Moline and the Village of East Davenport, and both are open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Kalvva Apparel Inc., 659 15th Ave., East Moline: Kalvva Apparel Inc.'s micro apparel line is perfect for the hat enthusiasts in your life, offering head-wear from baseball caps to flat-brim hats to stocking caps decorated with quotes and pictures. The hats, alongside clothes and accessories, are designed and made in-house. Kalvva Apparel Inc. is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Fridays.