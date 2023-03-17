Happy St. Patrick's Day, Quad-Cities!

The spring holiday is here, and local businesses are ready to show their Irish pride (or appreciation) with parades, parties and plenty of green.

Here's a roundup of local St. Patrick's Day events:

St. Patrick's Day Bash, March 17-18: Looking for two days of St. Patrick's Day fun? Head over to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St., Friday and Saturday for live music, fair food and fun. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. March 17, and alongside music there will be a lighted parade and entertainment from Flying Leprechaun Sky Divers. March 18 will be filled with more music and another show from the Flying Leprechaun Sky Divers. A kids area will be open both days as well. Admission to the event is free.

CASI's St. Patrick's Day Race, 9 a.m. March 18: The 41st annual CASI St. Patrick's Day Race will fill downtown Davenport with runners decked out in green and ready to race for Quad-Cities seniors this weekend. The Tot Trot will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., followed by the 1-mile race at 9:30 a.m. and 5k at 10 a.m. Participants can register online for the race.

St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII, 11:30 a.m. March 18: The country's only bi-state St. Patrick's Day parade will march over the Mississippi River this weekend. It will start at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island, traveling through downtown and over the Centennial Bridge into Davenport. From there, parade groups will head down W. 3rd Street to the RiverCenter at Perry Street. The celebrations will continue at the Post-Parade Bash, 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter. The bash is member-only, but membership to the St. Patrick Society can be purchased at the door for $15.

St. Paddy's Day Beatdown, 3 p.m. March 18: Beyond the Baseline, 1540 W. 12th St., Davenport, is inviting amateur boxers from across the Midwest to participate in a holiday fundraiser to help raise funds for Stunning's Boxing Club. Boxers of all ages will participate, and guests can get in on raffles and a silent auction.

Beyond the public festivities and fundraisers, local bars, pubs and lounges will have drink specials and other methods of celebrating the holiday.

Silvis Main Street is hosting a tour of the town's bars and pubs 2-10 p.m. March 18, which will include Ave Tap, 11th Hour Bar & Grill, Hy-Vee Market Grille Silvis, Railhouse, Tap 22, The Doc’s Inn and Triangle Lounge. Tickets to ride the bus traveling from venue to venue is $5.

Yoshis Bar and Filipino Canteen, Jack's LST and El Cortez will have a party bus stopping at each venue 7 p.m. March 18-2 a.m. March 19, where ticketholders receive unlimited free rides, drink deals and beads. Tickets can be purchased online.

Nine Davenport businesses are participating in the Lucky's St. Patrick Day Crawl starting 4 p.m. March 17 through March 18, including Daiquiri Factory, the UP Skybar and Lounge and more. Tickets can be purchased online and provide vouchers for drink deals, merchandise and more.