Route and closures for the Aug. 28 St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2

The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2 will mean restrictions to traffic on Aug. 28 while the Quad-Cities catches up on the postponed tradition.
Authorities will close the Iowa-bound lanes of the Centennial Bridge at 11 a.m. that day for the parade, which is scheduled to being 30 minutes later in Rock Island, according to a news release from the society. The Illinois-bound lanes will handle regular traffic across the Mississippi River. It will alternate and be escorted by police.
The Iowa-bound lanes should reopen around 1:30 p.m.
An area will be available for people with disabilities at the Kaiserslautern Plaza, which is near the RiverCenter in Davenport, the release states.
Here is the parade route:
— It begins at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island.
— It will travel through downtown Rock Island to the bridge.
— Once it crosses the bridge, the parade will turn east on 3rd Street and continue through downtown Davenport.
— The parade ends at East 3rd and Perry streets.
Representatives of River Bend Food Bank will travel ahead of the parade in a truck to collect monetary donations, the release states. Julie Appleman of Moline will be the Irish Mother of the Year and Ed Froehlich of Davenport, the Grand Marshal leading the parade.
For more information visit the society website at stpatsqc.com or send queries to info@stpatsqc.com.