Royal Neighbors of America, Rock Island, presented three Quad-Cities nonprofits Nation of Neighbors empowerment awards and grants this August.

Royal Neighbors' signature women's empowerment program, Nation of Neighbors, recognizes and supports women who work to empower women and girls through a nonprofit, business or program. Recipients are nominated by Royal Neighbors members and are influential leaders who exemplify the neighbor-helping-neighbor mission of community service.

QC recipients of the 2023 Nation of Neighbors $10,000 Award and Grant are Ann Schwickerath, Project Renewal; Linda Lannan, The Clothing Center at Minnie's Maison; and Gloria Mancilla, Casa Guadalupe.

Schwickerath is the executive director of Project Renewal in Davenport, which provides after-school and summer programming for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The grant will be used to help purchase the furnishings needed for the new health and wellness center and enhance current programs.

Lannan is the project manager at the Clothing Center at Minnie's Maison. The center is a 501(c)3 corporation run entirely by volunteers to provide free clothing to anyone in need.

The center frequently responds to emergency clothing requests for children placed into foster care, local students and families with immediate needs. They plan to use the grant to enhance the support and assistance provided for these emergency requests.

Gloria Mancilla is the founder and executive director of Casa Guadalupe in Davenport. Inspired by her faith and desire to serve the area's Hispanic community, she launched a monthly food pantry at St. Anthony's Church which serves around 40 families each month.

Mancilla plans to use the grant to expand the food pantry and create Casa Guadalupe, a nonprofit community resource center with a mission to support individuals regardless of legal status and background.

To date, Royal Neighbors has awarded more than $2.5 million in Nation of Neighbors grants nationwide. The organization was founded in 1895 and offers insurance alongside its grant and social work.

