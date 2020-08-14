Royal Neighbors, one of the first life insurance companies to insure women, celebrates 125 years

"Given current statistics that show ‘breadwinning mothers’ make up about 40 percent of today’s U.S. households, this mission (of providing life insurance) is just as important now as it was back in 1895," Tidwell said. "Perhaps more so.”

And Royal Neighbors continues to help during "isolating and stressful" times such as today's COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is investing about $500,000 this year to help fund nonprofits in the Quad-Cities and nationwide, and many chapters have provided care kits for frontline healthcare workers by sewing protective masks and gowns and donating supplies and funds to local food pantries.

Rock Island's chapter 20032 has already provided more than 500 free hand-made masks to local organizations.

Throughout its history, Royal Neighbors' philanthropic reach has been felt across the country, supporting members from the days of the Great San Francisco Earthquake of 1906 and the Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918 through the Great Recession and the current COVID-19 crisis.

Royal Neighbors is headquartered in an iconic Art Deco style building in downtown Rock Island where it is an anchor to the city’s historic downtown and a source of community stability.