A Pasadena, California-area clinical psychologist ran through the Quad-Cities on Thursday on her way to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness and money for service dogs to help military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress or physical injuries.
Katie Strong began in California and, running about 30 miles a day, hopes to reach Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, D.C., at the end of August. There she will team up with others for the final three miles and a possible meeting with President Donald Trump to talk about funding for service dogs, she said.
National statistics indicate that military veterans are committing suicide at a rate of 22 per day, but studies show that service dogs can make a dent in that alarming reality, Strong said.
Service dogs can be trained to perform specific commands that help veterans, such as turning on a light and nudging them awake if they are having a nightmare, or giving a signal if the person has forgotten to take his or her medicine, she said. Another help is for dogs to open doors.
The cost of training a dog with the veteran is about $5,000, she said. But in cases where dogs have been paired with veterans, "we haven't lost anyone," she said.
Anyone wanting more information about Strong's campaign can go to gofundme.com/usa-strong-for-veterans.