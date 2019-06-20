Runners hit the pavement for first Bix at 6 of the year

With as wet a spring as the Quad-Cities experienced, plus major flooding on the Mississippi River and other waterways, runners have had to find other places to run outdoors.
But Thursday night, during the year's first Bix at 6, about 200 runners got a dose of outdoor running during a training run for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on July 27.
Among them was Kevin Claus, 24, of Port Byron.
“The flooding did interrupt training,” Claus said. “My favorite route of all time growing up in Rapid City and Port Byron, there is a nice bike path that runs along the river. It’s beautiful. The portion I like most was flooded over for most of the past few months.
“I know it’s altered the routes of some of my friends who run in the community,” Claus continued. “For me, it’s just moving up the hill a bit. You have to find a way.”
Claus said he has been doing hill work for the past five weeks, so he should be prepared for Brady Street. But the Brady Street hill, he said, is the easy part — it's coming back up McClellan and Kirkwood boulevards that are the bigger challenge.
Claus ran track for Augustana College. He has run the Bix only once, in 2017.
“I’m going to run it this year, and hopefully it will be better than the last one,” he said. “The last one was not my best effort.
“It’s the most challenging course I’ve ever run,” Claus said. “It’s definitely something you need to prepare for.”
Don Fredericks, 60, of Geneseo, recently retired as an educator but is working as an assistant track coach.
“Everybody was affected by the weather,” he said. “It’s one of the wettest springs we’ve seen. But you just put the gear on and go.”
But Geneseo's Green River did not have the same flooding issues as the Mississippi River.
“That was major stuff,” he said.
Fredericks said he has run the Bix 7 more than 20 times, so he is familiar with the course and its challenges.
“We’re so lucky to have a major race where we get to participate with the pros,” he said. “With most sports, you watch the pros. Here, we can get out and participate and in this course,”
Janice Udy, of Muscatine, said she trained by running near the interstate. The Mississippi River there covered trails and streets, but the roads by the river have been cleaned, she said.
Udy uses the Bix to get ready for the Army 10-Miler, a tough, 10-mile race in Virginia in October. She said this will be her fourth time running the Bix.
Thursday’s Bix at 6 had some sprinkles of rain before the runners began, and a rainbow showed overhead. But as the clouds passed and the evening sun shined, runners said it turned into a pleasant June run.