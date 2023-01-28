Running wild on Credit Island: A new relay race coming this summer

Running Wild is hosting a new relay competition and 5k, lapping Davenport's Credit Island this summer.

On a "fast and flat" course, a co-ed team of four runners each run a single lap around Credit Island — about 4.2 kilometers or 2.6 miles.

Called Running Wild Relays, the new race will be the morning of May 20.

The target audience is post-collegiate running clubs. In running, it's difficult to get an individual sponsorship, and can be easier for top runners to be a part of a team with a sponsor, like Running Wild Elite, which is sponsored by shoe company Brooks.

The race is an effort to meet growing demand for teams competitions in the Midwest and the Quad-Cities, said Devin Allbaugh, Running Wild Elite team manager and elite club team coordinator for the race.

"It's an odd distance, and generally, it's something I really haven't seen done anywhere, especially with these club teams," Allbaugh said.

In March, Chicago hosts the Shamrock Shuffle, and around the April Drake Relays, Des Moines' Blazing 10k includes a team competition.

In 2022, Allbaugh was one of the architects of a new team competition as part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, where teams with the lowest cumulative times won. Twenty-three teams ended up participating, and Allbaugh expects closer to 40 this summer.

Allbaugh said they've got spots for 10 elite teams as part of the Credit Island competition, and have filled about half. But the competition as well as the 5k are open to the public without caps.

Credit Island is frequently used for avid runners to train, Allbaugh said, but this will be one of the first races organized on Credit Island.

"It's a special place to a lot of us locally just because we do run and do workouts around there," Allbaugh said.

"It's a really nice place to spectate, too, especially if you're running that 2.6 miles like, people could run from one side to the other if they wanted and see different vantage points," Allbaugh said.

As part of the relay race, each member of a 4-person co-ed team will run one 4.2k lap around Credit Island Park, passing a sash between team members.

The runners will compete for a $2,000 purse.

The first place team will receive $1,000, second $500, and the third $250. The fastest individual laps will receive prizes, too -- with $125 each to the fastest male and female.

The top three men and women in the 5k race will also receive an award.

Crawford Brew Works will be on hand at the event, and Allbaugh said the race organizers are contacting food trucks to be at the event.