I’m feeling a little silly this weekend, so my column today is about dirt. Yes, dirt. More specifically, the many sources and constant production and management of dirt on a farm.

I’m sure some of you in other professions can relate to this column, but farms and farmers (and their kids) are exceptionally good at dirt.

When I say dirt, I am not talking about the soil or the ground that we plant into. That is not dirt. Dirt is the stuff that gets under your fingernails, ground into your pores, ground into your clothes so they never come clean again. That’s dirt. It covers your truck, your floors, your lawn, your animals. Dirt.

At this time of year, dirt’s cousin mud comes to play in Iowa. It is truly the season of mud right now because the weather cannot decide between rain or snow, and the ground is half frozen some days and not frozen other days. My gravel driveway is half mud right now. Our cattle lot is knee-deep in mud in some places, no matter what we do. The dogs are covered in mud half the time, and so are the boys. Mud gets tracked into the house no matter how many times you remind boys that the boots come off in the garage. Thank goodness I have a really good washing machine! I feel like we do at least a load a night to try to keep up. The vacuum is getting a workout daily as well.

This week, Robb and the boys have been working on the planter to start to get it ready for the spring. This involves another kind of dirt — grease. Grease is the kind of dirt that never comes out of clothes and can turn a perfectly good pair of fairly new jeans into work clothes within five minutes. Not to mention, the various other oils, lubricants and fluids that one manages to wear while working in the shop. Somehow, my boys don’t seem to remember to change clothes before going up to the shop to work, and suddenly I am ordering more jeans because all the ones they have are stained or have holes from the welding sparks!

We also spent time this weekend dealing with a special kind of dirt on the farm — manure. This lovely stuff is manufactured for us by our cows, our pigs, our rabbits, our horses and even our dogs. At least this stuff comes in useful as fertilizer! Alex was hauling cattle manure out of the feedlot on a dry day, and we did our weekly rabbit shed clean-out as well. The manure all gets scooped out with the skid loader and put into the manure spreader, and then he drives back and forth across a nearby crop field, spreading the manure out on the ground. It will add to our soil fertility and organic matter as it gets incorporated by bugs and worms this spring.

Lastly, I decided to run my truck through the car wash to rid it of the external dirt at least. Living on a gravel road means that your vehicle is covered in dirt throughout the spring, no matter what you do. I know very well that it will get covered again very soon, but it was clean for a few minutes at least. We will not discuss how clean the inside of the truck is, however, because we had to give the boys a ride home from shed hunting in the fields, and they were not exactly clean when we picked them up! Oh well.

Mud, dirt, grease, oil and lots of other substances just come with the job around here. Yes, sometimes it makes me crazy, but it really is just part of life. It’s part of doing what we do, and I wouldn’t trade what we do for anything. Stay clean, my friends!