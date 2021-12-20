Rural Route 4: Animals can bring Christmas surprises

It seems very strange that we have already reached the end of the year. Christmas is in a few days, the new year coming soon. Where does the time go? I remember as a kid hearing someone older than me say that the years go by faster and faster the older you get. I am really starting to feel that this is true. It’s even stranger right now, because the last two years seemed like they sped by, and yet lasted forever at the same time.

I have been putting the finishing touches on some Christmas baking and decorating, as well as the last little gifts. I’m sure you have all been doing the same thing at your houses. We don’t have big plans for this year again – COVID has sadly interfered with a long-awaited visit from my Canadian family. Instead, we will do what we normally do on Christmas – church for the Christmas Eve service, our traditional lasagna dinner, followed by an evening at home as a family. Then gifts Christmas morning followed by doing the animal chores and relaxing at home. Luckily, the animals don’t expect gifts for Christmas – just food and water.