Rural Route 4: Animals can bring Christmas surprises

It seems very strange that we have already reached the end of the year. Christmas is in a few days, the new year coming soon. Where does the time go? I remember as a kid hearing someone older than me say that the years go by faster and faster the older you get. I am really starting to feel that this is true. It’s even stranger right now, because the last two years seemed like they sped by, and yet lasted forever at the same time.
I have been putting the finishing touches on some Christmas baking and decorating, as well as the last little gifts. I’m sure you have all been doing the same thing at your houses. We don’t have big plans for this year again – COVID has sadly interfered with a long-awaited visit from my Canadian family. Instead, we will do what we normally do on Christmas – church for the Christmas Eve service, our traditional lasagna dinner, followed by an evening at home as a family. Then gifts Christmas morning followed by doing the animal chores and relaxing at home. Luckily, the animals don’t expect gifts for Christmas – just food and water.
That reminds me of a funny story – one only cattle producers can truly appreciate. I don’t remember all the details and Robb isn’t here to ask, but one of his funny Christmas morning stories involves a herd of calves that went for a walk on Christmas morning. Apparently, they pushed open a gate on the feedlot by the house, and the first thing someone saw when looking out the window Christmas morning was a herd of cattle barreling down the hill toward the house.
Christmas gift opening was delayed and all hands were needed to get the calves back into the feedlot where they belonged. When you have a farm with animals, you just never know what’s going to happen. I have a number of dairy farmer friends with cows named Noel, Merry and Christmas because they were born on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. As a veterinarian, I used to get the occasional call for a sick animal on Christmas morning.
Animals are unpredictable, just like life.
Robb and I are truly thankful this year. We feel like we have received a long-awaited gift with higher grain prices, good yields, good weather, and a bit of luck. The end of the year is a lot less stressful this year than in the last few. We are also very thankful for all of the friends who have helped us with chores on the farm this year, whether driving a tractor, hauling grain in a semi, helping move and work cattle, loading semi after semi of hogs, fetching parts for repairs, or just being there as a friend to listen and enrich our lives. It truly takes a village to run a farm, and we are so eternally thankful for the villagers.
We send our wishes that you were as blessed this year as we feel we have been. Yes, the year has had its troubles and turmoil, but I refuse to stay focused on those things, and look for the blessings and gifts we have received. Best wishes for a very merry Christmas and an amazing new year from the four of us out here on the farm.