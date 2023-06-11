I am feeling a little bit stressed about the crops right now. The lack of rain is also stressing the crops. Starting to get just a little bit worried about what this will mean for our overall yields this year.

The corn and soybeans are not getting off to a very good start because of the lack of rain since planting. This may result in fewer plants in the rows, weaker plants, smaller ears and fewer pods. What we really need right now is a good 1 inch rain that comes slowly over the course of a whole day. They call those the “million dollar” rains because they increase the production by millions of dollars if they come at the right time.

Unfortunately, there is very little I can do about the rain, so I have to have faith that it will come. In the meantime, we are doing everything we can to protect our crops from dry weather. We truly believe that our farming practices have prepared our fields to yield even in dry weather, so this may be a year where we find out if this is true. Robb has checked fields and sees corn plants with good root systems despite the lack of rain. He has also found moisture just a couple inches under the surface – enough to roll the soil into a clay ball. This means that there is some moisture still available for the plants.

As you know, we have spent the last 15 years practicing no-till and minimal-till farming. We have seen the organic matter levels in our soils increase, which allows them to hold water better. By not tilling, we also allow the rain to percolate into the soil rather than running off the fields – this is also helpful in dry weather. There is a layer of decaying plant matter and crop residue on the surface of our soil, which keeps the surface slightly less dry than a cultivated field.

The soils conservation techniques are combined with our careful placement of fertilizer to allow the plants to find nutrients as soon as they start growing. This makes them stronger earlier, and encourages them to send down good roots into the soil.

Even with all these things, we are nothing without the rain. Everything in Midwest farming depends on the weather, and especially on the rain. Some years are better than others as far as weather goes. Right now, this one is starting off a little challenging. We shall see what happens - the next few weeks may make or break the crop this year.

In other news, we did start getting our new baby pigs into the barns. The cycle begins again. At least at this time of year, we don’t need to heat the barns to keep the baby pigs warm. That’s a nice help to the budget. In fact, we are able to drop the curtains on the sides of the barn just a little bit during the day when it is this warm. They go up at night, of course, to keep the pigs warm. They also have heat lamps to lie under, which they tend to do in big piles. I don’t know how the piglets on the bottom don’t get squished, but they seem quite happy to pile themselves up. Eventually the ones on the bottom crawl out and move around, so the pile slowly turns.

The cattle are all out on pasture now and seem quite happy. Robb and I have been frustrated by the current group we have at the home farm pasture. For some reason, they are the loudest group of cows and calves we have ever had in the summer. We like to sleep with the windows open while it’s still cool enough to do so, and all night long we hear calves bawling for their mommas, and cows calling back.

Why do these calves lose their mommas so much? Why don’t they just sleep all night? Or stay close to their mommas? It’s kind of ridiculous. Luckily, the sounds of the frogs in the pond drown them out many nights and we can get to sleep — until the 1am bawling begins!

We hope that you are well, and that your gardens are doing ok. You are lucky to be able to water yours. Pray for some rain for those of us who can’t water ours.

