Rural Route 4: Cold weather causes problems on the farm

Many waters and hydrants have a heater coil to keep them from freezing, but sometimes these malfunction or just don’t provide enough heat to prevent freezing. When that happens, it’s an emergency because animals cannot go without water for long. I can’t count the number of times that we have had to thaw out a water line somewhere outside. It usually requires a person to sit with a hairdryer, a torch, or a bullet heater aimed at or near the water line, heating it slowly until the ice melts. Unfortunately, this sometimes means you are sitting outside in coveralls in the snow and wind for hours. It’s hard to work on the waterers too because your fingers freeze trying to manipulate the inner parts.

My son’s 4-H heifers managed to get the heater for their waterer unplugged or turned off last week, so I found him in the barn after school, lying on the frozen ground with a hairdryer and a screwdriver, working on the waterer. It was freezing out there, but he was hard at work, and got it thawed fairly quickly. Sometimes after-school activities can mean different things to farm kids!