Rural Route 4: Cold weather causes problems on the farm

There’s something funny about Iowa in the winter. You find yourself thinking about 20 degrees as warm. It seems odd to think that way, but it happens to all of us after a few days at sub-zero temperatures. It looks like we will make it to the 20’s this week, which will bring a lot of relief to all livestock farmers in Iowa.
Just doing chores in this kind of weather isn’t fun. Tractors don’t really like to start in this weather, and often need to be plugged in or cajoled into starting up at all. Gates freeze stuck, latches are hard to open with frozen fingers, feed freezes solid, and everything seems to take longer when the wind is whipping snow and ice pellets in your face. Worse than that, though, the frigid temperatures we have been having can lead to two of a livestock farmer’s biggest nightmares – frozen water supply or frozen babies. Both concerns can lead to sleepless nights and frozen fingers.
The water supply to many livestock on farms is dependent on underground water lines that lead to above-ground waterers, water troughs, or water hydrants. While things are fine underground, the water line does have to come up through the ground into the frozen air at some point to supply the waterer. When it does, it is at risk of freezing solid because the water is not always running. It’s the same principle behind leaving your faucet on a slow drip in cold weather because it’s on a cold outside wall.
Many waters and hydrants have a heater coil to keep them from freezing, but sometimes these malfunction or just don’t provide enough heat to prevent freezing. When that happens, it’s an emergency because animals cannot go without water for long. I can’t count the number of times that we have had to thaw out a water line somewhere outside. It usually requires a person to sit with a hairdryer, a torch, or a bullet heater aimed at or near the water line, heating it slowly until the ice melts. Unfortunately, this sometimes means you are sitting outside in coveralls in the snow and wind for hours. It’s hard to work on the waterers too because your fingers freeze trying to manipulate the inner parts.
My son’s 4-H heifers managed to get the heater for their waterer unplugged or turned off last week, so I found him in the barn after school, lying on the frozen ground with a hairdryer and a screwdriver, working on the waterer. It was freezing out there, but he was hard at work, and got it thawed fairly quickly. Sometimes after-school activities can mean different things to farm kids!
The other huge concern on the livestock farm is babies being born in this kind of cold. Many farmers have either calves or lambs being born now, and it requires a lot of monitoring in very cold weather. We have to make sure the calves and lambs get dry and warm as soon as possible after birth and get a good belly full of milk to warm them up and give them energy. Calves or lambs that don’t get dried off by their mommas quickly are at risk of hypothermia. This makes them weaker and they can’t stand to nurse either. Sadly, some babies don’t survive after birth in this frigid weather if we don’t get to them soon enough.
Cattle farmers especially have to check on calving cows regularly, and sometimes have to take the newborn calves indoors for a short period of time to warm them up and tube feed them. It’s not uncommon for producers to put calves on the floor in the front seat of the truck with the heater blowing full blast, take them in the house for a bit, or put them in a heated calf box until they are warm. Lambs, too, may end up in the kitchen for a little bit before going back out to the barn with their mommas. It can be the time of year where the rules about animals in the barn and people in the house get broken often. I’m OK with that if it saves the babies. I can always vacuum and wash the floors later.