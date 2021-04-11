Rural Route 4: Cover crops kept the fields healthy over the winter

It sure is greening up outside now that we had both rain and warmth. It seems that in the space of a week, everything changed from brown and just trying to get growing, to growing profusely. I know I’m glad I cleared off my flower beds when I did, and I expect I may have to think about lawn care sometime soon.
Something else that’s greening up right now is the cover crops on our fields. You may notice that many fields are covered in a nice carpet of green at the moment. It’s not weeds in most cases, but it is often the cover crop that was planted last fall. The most common cover crop used around here is rye — a cereal grain like wheat — but other things are sometimes used such as field radish, oats, clover and winter wheat. We plant the cover crops in the fall either right after the crop is harvested, or sometimes even before it’s harvested. The cover crop plants start growing in the fall, and some of them survive the winter to start growing again very early in the spring.
As I mentioned a while back, cover crops have several purposes in farming. First, they “suck up” much of the remaining nutrients and fertilizer from the ground, such as nitrogen. This prevents the excess nutrients in the soil from running off farmland with the spring that or with fall rains. The nutrients stay bound in the plants and their roots all winter, and then are available for the crops when we plant in the spring.
Secondly, cover crops provide added organic matter to the soil when they die. Organic matter is essential to having productive soil, and it also increases the water-holding capacity of soil. Increasing water holding capacity of soil also prevents runoff and leaching of nutrients from the soil. It also helps our crops survive periods of low rainfall, because there is more water retained in the soil for the crops’ roots. Organic matter also attracts worms which can be beneficial for soil structure and health.
Thirdly, cover crops bind the soil in place with their roots, and this can help prevent soil erosion from fall rains, winter winds, or spring rains and snow thaw. Cover crops that survive the winter like winter wheat and ryegrass are especially effective at this, because their roots are busy growing very late into the fall and very early in the spring. We combine cover crops with our no-till and minimal-till practices to avoid disturbing the soil as much as possible.
In the spring, the cover crops will either die on their own (usually during the winter), or we spray them with an herbicide around the time of spring planting. The plants and their roots then decay, releasing their nutrients to the new growing crops, and providing the organic matter to the soil like compost in your home garden. Besides the beneficial effects on the environment, we have found that cover crops will add to the general fertility of our fields and help us grow more bushels of corn and soybeans. We feel it’s worth the effort and the cost to plant cover crops for all of these reasons. We have been cover cropping for over a decade now, and plan to continue into the future.