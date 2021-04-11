Rural Route 4: Cover crops kept the fields healthy over the winter

It sure is greening up outside now that we had both rain and warmth. It seems that in the space of a week, everything changed from brown and just trying to get growing, to growing profusely. I know I’m glad I cleared off my flower beds when I did, and I expect I may have to think about lawn care sometime soon.

Something else that’s greening up right now is the cover crops on our fields. You may notice that many fields are covered in a nice carpet of green at the moment. It’s not weeds in most cases, but it is often the cover crop that was planted last fall. The most common cover crop used around here is rye — a cereal grain like wheat — but other things are sometimes used such as field radish, oats, clover and winter wheat. We plant the cover crops in the fall either right after the crop is harvested, or sometimes even before it’s harvested. The cover crop plants start growing in the fall, and some of them survive the winter to start growing again very early in the spring.