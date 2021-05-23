Rural Route 4: Crops are off to a great start

Because of the rain, Robb is planning to haul corn this week from our grain bin to the elevator. We have a bunch of corn that is on contract to be delivered this month, so we need to get it all hauled. It will probably take him several days to deliver it all, loading each load of corn by auger from the bin and into the semi. Luckily we don’t like too far from the elevator, so it doesn’t take too long for a round trip, as long as there aren’t a lot of other drivers delivering at the same time.

The rain also means that we have been unable to start on making hay. The hay in the fields is ready to cut – the flower buds are on the alfalfa – but we can’t mow because it would just get rained on. It’s another one of those trade-offs in farming. The rain is good for corn and soybeans, but bad for hay. I do know that once we have about 4 dry days in a row in the forecast, there will be a lot of hay cut around our area. We need to mow it, allow it to dry for a few days, and then rake and bale it up. This first cutting is always pretty heavy because there’s a lot of grass in the fields with the alfalfa, so it takes longer to dry than later cuttings of hay which contain more alfalfa and less grass.

The boys have also been busy raking cut ryegrass for another farmer who is chopping it for silage. They work long days in the tractor, going back and forth, but they do get paid for it, and they seem to enjoy doing it. It makes them feel like they are “big stuff” when they get those paying jobs. It makes me proud to see them working, and talking with the other farmers and workers like they are grown men. I know that it will benefit them in the future to gain these skills and the responsibility that goes with the job. Plus, they are doing something that they truly enjoy. Who can argue with that?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0