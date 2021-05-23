Rural Route 4: Crops are off to a great start

It’s NHL playoff time! I know that has nothing to do with farming, but it is an important time of the year for me, being Canadian. It also came up in conversation last week here at home in a funny way. Robb was flipping channels and came across a hockey game. He looked at me and said “It’s playoffs. Your Dad should be here.” And for a moment I was sad. Yes, almost every year, right around this time, my parents visit from Canada for about a week or so, and during playoffs, my Dad watches two or three games a night. As we usually have only one TV on, Robb watches endless hours of hockey on TV for a whole week.
Yes, he complains about it a little, and makes a joke out of it with his friends, but this year it hit us that my parents are still unable to come visit us from Canada. I haven’t seen them since July 2019. While video and phone calls do help a little, it’s still very hard to go so long without seeing your parents, especially when they are a little older (sorry Mom & Dad), and their grandkids are here and unable to see them. Guess the best we can do again this year is watch the playoff games and know that Grandpa is watching on his TV in Canada as well.
Things here on the farm are at a bit of a standstill because of the rains we have had recently. We are lucky to be getting rain, as there are other parts of Iowa and the Midwest that are extremely dry. The rain came just in time to get the corn and soybeans growing. With the warm weather on top of the rain, the crops have really gotten off to a great start this year.
Because of the rain, Robb is planning to haul corn this week from our grain bin to the elevator. We have a bunch of corn that is on contract to be delivered this month, so we need to get it all hauled. It will probably take him several days to deliver it all, loading each load of corn by auger from the bin and into the semi. Luckily we don’t like too far from the elevator, so it doesn’t take too long for a round trip, as long as there aren’t a lot of other drivers delivering at the same time.
The rain also means that we have been unable to start on making hay. The hay in the fields is ready to cut – the flower buds are on the alfalfa – but we can’t mow because it would just get rained on. It’s another one of those trade-offs in farming. The rain is good for corn and soybeans, but bad for hay. I do know that once we have about 4 dry days in a row in the forecast, there will be a lot of hay cut around our area. We need to mow it, allow it to dry for a few days, and then rake and bale it up. This first cutting is always pretty heavy because there’s a lot of grass in the fields with the alfalfa, so it takes longer to dry than later cuttings of hay which contain more alfalfa and less grass.
The boys have also been busy raking cut ryegrass for another farmer who is chopping it for silage. They work long days in the tractor, going back and forth, but they do get paid for it, and they seem to enjoy doing it. It makes them feel like they are “big stuff” when they get those paying jobs. It makes me proud to see them working, and talking with the other farmers and workers like they are grown men. I know that it will benefit them in the future to gain these skills and the responsibility that goes with the job. Plus, they are doing something that they truly enjoy. Who can argue with that?