We have been a little out of touch for the past two weeks. We just returned from a family trip to Europe. It was a trip of a lifetime for the boys — a life experience that I hope they will remember. We spent a lot of time visiting friends of mine from my Rotary Youth Exchange 33 years ago. It was wonderful to catch up with everyone again and see what has changed in my small host town. I’ve been planning this trip for five years, and I am so glad that we were finally able to do it.

While on vacation, we made sure to point out to the boys differences in living conditions and farming there compared to here in Iowa. The houses and farms are much smaller, as is much of the equipment. They grow different crops there — small grains and canola instead of corn and soybeans. They do have a lot of pigs like we do in Iowa, as well as dairy cows, but not many beef cattle. We were lucky to be able to visit a farm and chat with the farmers. They explained some of the different practices in agriculture there and how there are many more environmental regulations. Adhering to those regulations costs him a lot of money in specialized housing for his pigs and cattle. It’s definitely a very different way of farming. We cannot imagine those practices being enforced here in the US — it would raise the price of food, fuel, and fiber significantly.

There is also drought where we visited, so we compared notes on how dry things are and how much it is affecting everyone. Robb was getting regular updates from home, so we knew that there wasn’t any rain while we were gone. We had one rainy day at the end of our trip, but we didn’t complain because of how important it was to my friends.

As difficult as it was to get away for a vacation in the summer, we sure enjoyed our trip. I definitely got some pushback from my farm boys about leaving work behind and not being home to do work. It was quite a rush before we left to try to get everything done. Robb was spraying and fertilizing crops right up to the night before we left. We had to do a lot of preparation for the animals, as well as for hay wrapping while we were gone. Four different friends covered for us in different areas of the farm. I had so many different things to prepare as well at work, and then also at home. I’m sure you can relate if you’ve ever been on a vacation.

Now that we’re back, there’s also a lot to do. Robb was back in the sprayer the day after we returned home. We had a new calf in the feedlot — luckily he was all healthy and happy and appears to have been born shortly after we left. Everything went well at the hog buildings. The lawn needed mowing, and we discovered a giant dead oak tree had fallen across the fence from our pasture into the yard. I had two weeks’ worth of mail to go through and lots of bookkeeping to get through quickly before the end of the month. Had to make sure that I got all the bills paid on time! Luckily, I had planned to get home a couple of days before I had to go back to work.

But the best part of coming home was seeing that the crops didn’t look as bad as we were expecting, and then we got a good 1.5 inches of rain Saturday night! That was the best thing about getting home for us. What a great feeling to wake up Sunday to cooler temperatures and a puddle on the driveway. We didn’t get as much as some parts of Iowa, but that 1.5 inches sure will make a difference for us.