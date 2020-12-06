Rural Route 4: Farm chores continue during mild weather

Hard to believe that at this time last year we had lots of snow, isn't it? We really have had fairly mild weather so far, which has made it easier to get the fall chores done for most farmers. Those who do fall tillage have been able to get that done, and many have applied fall fertilizers as well. Now we just wait for the snow and cold weather to arrive.

Around here, we have been working on some final odd jobs before the snow flies, and I have been working on bookwork of course. The boys have been busy doing their online schoolwork as well as some farm chores and some fort-building in the woods. It's been a nice fall. My oldest took over the manure hauling job this year, so he has hauled almost 70 loads of manure out for the neighbor. He thinks it's fun, so we were happy to turn over the job to him. He works for hours on end, and we have to almost drag him out of the tractor. I hope that his enthusiasm continues for many years, as that has never been one of Robb's favorite jobs. I have to admit that it is pretty cool to send your son off in his tractor to work, and have him call you when he's done and ready to be picked up to come home.