Rural Route 4: Farmers finish harvest, cleanup begins, everyday tasks remain

Robb often talks about why we apply manure in the fall and not the spring. Yes, it does have to sit there all winter and there is a chance that some of it will move through the soil. We use a stabilizer mixed into the manure to reduce this. However, we don’t have to wait for the ground to dry up in the spring to apply the manure. We also have the advantage of frost moving the soil during the winter and spring, which reduces the compaction caused by those huge tanks. If we applied in the spring, the ground would be very compacted wherever the tractors drove.

Now is also the season of feeding cattle hay and silage regularly. There is really no grass growing now, so we have to make sure the cattle and horses all have hay to eat every day. When the feeders start looking low, Robb or one of the boys have to go get a big round bale or two from our storage area at the edge of the hayfield. The cows are very excited when they hear that tractor coming down the road with a hay bale for them! Alex is also feeding some silage to his heifers and pregnant cows so that they get extra nutrients which the hay doesn’t provide. At the moment, he is scooping silage out of the silage bag for them about every other day.