Rural Route 4: Farmers finish harvest, cleanup begins, everyday tasks remain

Now that harvest is finished for the year, we are moving on with the “off season” activities and the “everyday” activities. Some of these, like manure hauling, required harvest to be finished. Others, like feeding rabbits and cattle, happen all year round but are a little different in the winter.
We have spent a lot of time working on cleaning up and packaging away all the farm equipment for the winter. This includes a lot of cleaning and pressure washing, and some planning in regards to what equipment goes where. Somehow, we manage to package almost all the equipment away into our couple of small sheds for the winter. Robb is an expert at this – parking farm implements and tractors inches away from each other, both horizontally and vertically. It’s a giant jigsaw puzzle which requires careful planning. You need to know which things you might need soon, and which you won’t need until next fall so you arrange them appropriately.
The last of the manure was hauled out of our hog buildings by the company we hire to do that. After the crops were all harvested, they were able to get in with their tanks and tractors. Hauling liquid manure from under a hog building is a neat process. You open up a lid over the pit, and put in an agitation pump which mixes the liquid on top with the solids that settled out on the bottom. Once it’s mixed, the manure slurry is pumped out of the storage pit and into giant tanks pulled by tractors. The tanks have applicators on the back, which look like a regular disc or like a strip-till machine. Then the tractors drive back and forth over the field, injecting the manure liquid into the ground along the strips created by the applicator. The manure is applied to the fields at a rate approved by our manure management plan.
Robb often talks about why we apply manure in the fall and not the spring. Yes, it does have to sit there all winter and there is a chance that some of it will move through the soil. We use a stabilizer mixed into the manure to reduce this. However, we don’t have to wait for the ground to dry up in the spring to apply the manure. We also have the advantage of frost moving the soil during the winter and spring, which reduces the compaction caused by those huge tanks. If we applied in the spring, the ground would be very compacted wherever the tractors drove.
Now is also the season of feeding cattle hay and silage regularly. There is really no grass growing now, so we have to make sure the cattle and horses all have hay to eat every day. When the feeders start looking low, Robb or one of the boys have to go get a big round bale or two from our storage area at the edge of the hayfield. The cows are very excited when they hear that tractor coming down the road with a hay bale for them! Alex is also feeding some silage to his heifers and pregnant cows so that they get extra nutrients which the hay doesn’t provide. At the moment, he is scooping silage out of the silage bag for them about every other day.
The boys hauled cattle and rabbit manure this weekend as well, spreading it on our bean field across the road. Now the cattle have a nice clean feedlot to hang out in. The rabbit manure gets mixed in with the cattle manure, as their cage pans have to be cleaned at least once a week. The boys are also watching carefully for problems with the water for the animals freezing. They already had to change from the drinker bottles for the rabbits to bowls, as the drinker bottles freeze and crack in the winter. The ceramic bowls may have frozen water in them in the mornings, but they get emptied out and fresh water put in. Luckily, it’s not cold enough for the cattle waterer to freeze yet.
Add to these chores all our usual fall cleanup jobs around the farm, end of season paperwork, and cleaning out the gutters multiple times thanks to the trees, plus a little fun hunting, Christmas shopping and going to school sports. Robb will probably be back driving his semi again soon too, hauling loads of pigs. He couldn’t do much during harvest season, but now there’s a little more spare time. Never a dull moment around here!