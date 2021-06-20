Rural Route 4: Farmers hope for 'million dollar rain'

As I am writing this column Sunday afternoon, I am feeling just a little relieved by the fact that some rain is falling. It’s not a lot of rain, but it’s enough that I can hear it in the trees and see it on the driveway. I think the corn and soybean plants are about as relieved as I am.

You see, Iowa has been entering into drought conditions over the last couple weeks, which makes farmers anxious and worried about the year’s crops. Our area has not been as bad as some other areas in central and western Iowa, but it was dry enough to cause some worry. Our area was classified as abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor, whereas areas to the west of us were moderate or severe drought.

Drought at this time of year can be exceptionally hard on field crops because they don’t have very deep roots yet to pull up moisture from deep in the soil. Later in the summer, the roots have had a chance to grow deeper, so the plants can survive a little longer without water. We have friends in central and western Iowa whose corn plants look like little sticks in the fields, and soybeans that may or may not survive. Either way, the yields will be reduced by the stress on the plants early in the year, leading to a massive loss of income.