Rural Route 4: Farmers hope for 'million dollar rain'

As I am writing this column Sunday afternoon, I am feeling just a little relieved by the fact that some rain is falling. It’s not a lot of rain, but it’s enough that I can hear it in the trees and see it on the driveway. I think the corn and soybean plants are about as relieved as I am.
You see, Iowa has been entering into drought conditions over the last couple weeks, which makes farmers anxious and worried about the year’s crops. Our area has not been as bad as some other areas in central and western Iowa, but it was dry enough to cause some worry. Our area was classified as abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor, whereas areas to the west of us were moderate or severe drought.
Drought at this time of year can be exceptionally hard on field crops because they don’t have very deep roots yet to pull up moisture from deep in the soil. Later in the summer, the roots have had a chance to grow deeper, so the plants can survive a little longer without water. We have friends in central and western Iowa whose corn plants look like little sticks in the fields, and soybeans that may or may not survive. Either way, the yields will be reduced by the stress on the plants early in the year, leading to a massive loss of income.
Plants are pretty good at conserving moisture in order to protect themselves in dry conditions. Corn plants slow down their growth and roll up their leaves to prevent transpiration and exposure to sunshine and dry winds which dessicate the leaves. When they do this, the plants start to look like pineapple tops – all spiky. This is never a good sign when you see it. Soybeans also fold up their leaves somewhat so they lose less moisture. Plants in general draw moisture out of their leaves and sown into the roots to keep the plant alive – that is why they droop or wilt in the heat.
Once rain comes, you will see the corn leaves unfurl to take every advantage of the rain drops. The corn plants actually funnel the rain down their leaves and stem to the root of the plant. Soybeans will unfurl their leaves and even turn them over to provide moisture to the underside of the leaves.
This year especially, Iowa farmers are hoping for good weather and good crops so we can take advantage of the higher prices. It’s been a long time since we have had prices like this; prices where you will make a profit as long as you grow a crop. We have spent too many years losing money or just barely paying the bills over the last 4 or 5 years. We are looking forward to one good year this year to try to make up for some of the losses in the last few years. A drought would add insult to injury, because farmers may not have an income even with high prices.
I hope the forecasted rain for today will continue, though without the storms that are predicted tonight. We need rain, but we don’t need 55 mph winds, lightning, or tornadoes. That doesn’t do any farmer any good, no matter what they are growing. A nice, gentle rain for 24 hours would be exactly what every farmer is dreaming of right now – the so-called “million dollar rain”. It’s called that because if it comes gently and at the right time, it can increase production and profits to farmers by millions of dollars across the state. If Iowa farmers make money, the whole state benefits. So let’s hope for a nice rainy day or two.