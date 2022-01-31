RURAL ROUTE 4: Freezing weather has its benefits

The fixes to our cattle waterers seem to be working, so we have not had a repeat of the hairdryer episodes — thank goodness! The cattle and horses seem quite happy still, munching away on their endless supply of feed and napping in the warm sunshine. They all look quite round and fuzzy right now, with their winter coats all fluffed up. I see the same effect on the fat little chickadees and juncos at my bird feeder.

Robb has been busy traveling in his capacity as the Iowa Soybean Association president this month. He has been to Louisville, Las Vegas, and Ankeny, and will soon be heading to Brazil to promote soybeans and soybean products down there. A secondary reason to check out Brazil is to see what their crops look like, as they will hit the market before ours and will obviously affect the world price for soybeans and corn. They are definitely a big competitor of ours in the soybean market, and their capacity is increasing annually. If they have a great crop, we expect the world prices to drop, which will affect what we can get for our crop next fall.