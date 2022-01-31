RURAL ROUTE 4: Freezing weather has its benefits

I know there are many of you who will probably hate me for saying so, but I am actually kind of glad that we are getting this cold weather right now. In fact, I may regret saying it too, but I am also glad.
The very cold weather that freezes the ground and keeps it frozen is good for controlling pests of various kinds on the farm. It kills nasty crop pests that burrow into the ground or crop residue to try to overwinter in our fields (such as Japanese beetles and corn rootworms). It kills animal parasite eggs that are lying on the pastures. It kills bacteria and fungi that are also sitting dormant in the soil. No, it will not kill everything, because the ecosystem has evolved over thousands of years to maintain life of all kinds. But, it will help reduce the diseases and pests that we have to deal with in the spring and summer of 2022.
For example, I always wait until after we have gotten several good hard freezes, and preferably some snow to give my horses their last deworming of the year. This will clean out any parasites that they are carrying, and when they poop out those worms or eggs, they end up freezing and dessicating on the snow. Deworming during the season is necessary also, but clearing out the horses’ intestinal tract of parasites when it’s freezing outside reduces the overall amount of parasites on our pastures over time. The same with cattle — if you deworm in the fall and clear out the parasites, fewer of them get a chance to overwinter in the livestock to start reproducing in the spring.
The fixes to our cattle waterers seem to be working, so we have not had a repeat of the hairdryer episodes — thank goodness! The cattle and horses seem quite happy still, munching away on their endless supply of feed and napping in the warm sunshine. They all look quite round and fuzzy right now, with their winter coats all fluffed up. I see the same effect on the fat little chickadees and juncos at my bird feeder.
Robb has been busy traveling in his capacity as the Iowa Soybean Association president this month. He has been to Louisville, Las Vegas, and Ankeny, and will soon be heading to Brazil to promote soybeans and soybean products down there. A secondary reason to check out Brazil is to see what their crops look like, as they will hit the market before ours and will obviously affect the world price for soybeans and corn. They are definitely a big competitor of ours in the soybean market, and their capacity is increasing annually. If they have a great crop, we expect the world prices to drop, which will affect what we can get for our crop next fall.
One issue we have been watching closely is the cost of production here at home. As all of our input costs increase, and the price of diesel fuel rises, and many of our inputs are actually limited in supply, the cost of production increases. This effectively reduces our income for the year, because the cost of “living” is more. I’m sure you are facing a similar issue at home. Unfortunately, we are never sure what our income is going to be, as we cannot predict the prices at harvest time, so it’s quite a gamble. Production agriculture is being squeezed more than ever before, and no one is quite sure what the long-term outcome will be for agriculture, or for consumers of agricultural products.
I am currently enjoying the view out my office window of the cattle in the feedlot and the horses in the pasture, and am so very thankful that we get to live where we do and that we get to do what we do. I hope we can continue to do it forever. There’s nothing quite like the connection to the land and the community that you get from farming. I feel blessed to have this opportunity.