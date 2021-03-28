Rural Route 4: Getting ready for the baby pigs

This week is changeover week at our hog buildings. The last of the finished hogs went to market last week, and the first new little pigs arrive this coming Friday. That gives us about 10 days to completely clean, disinfect, and repair the buildings. Sounds like a long time, but it really isn’t.
The day after the last pigs left the buildings, our cleaning crew arrived to pressure wash both buildings. We hire this done now because Robb simply has too many things to do. In the past, he did the washing himself, but it involved far too many very late nights and very long days. Now, the crew we hire can come in with 2 or 3 guys, and have it done in less than 2 days. The entire building gets washed after every turn of the buildings (which is twice a year in our case). Every square inch of concrete floor, all the waterers, all the feeders, the walls, the ceiling and the alleyways are cleaned with high-pressure washers. When they are finished, you could pretty much eat off the floors.
Then the entire building is sprayed with a disinfectant that kills all bacteria and viruses that may be left in the building. This is very important because we don’t want any diseases left behind by the grown pigs that just left the building. As you can imagine, disease can spread quickly in a hog building that contains 1,300 pigs, so it is important that we prevent disease as much as possible.
After the disinfectant dries, Robb and his brother get to work on all the repairs that have to be done. This time, there are some new water meter sensors to install, and the brackets holding all the gates need to be replaced as well. Hog manure is incredibly corrosive over time, and anything that comes in contact with it starts to break down, including metal. It is routine that we have to replace brackets and connectors, feeder parts, and eventually all the gates will have to be replaced again. This time, replacing all the gate holding brackets means lots of crawling around on hands and knees to remove the old brackets and place new ones. Sometimes we also have to re-do concrete on the feeder pads because it just gets worn down by pig feet. A few turns ago, we replaced the computer system that runs the buildings. It controls the feed supply, water, electricity, heaters and side curtain ventilation as well as security. There’s always something to do, even when the barns are empty.
After all the repairs are complete, we will put in the large rubber mats that provide a place for the baby pigs to lie down, and the heat lamps over the mats that help to keep them extra warm. Those are only in place for a few weeks until the pigs grow a little. Then those have to be removed, washed, and disinfected so they can be put away again.
The boys are very excited about the new pigs arriving on Friday, because they don’t have school that day and will be able to help unload. I’m glad they enjoy helping, because it makes for a little less work for Robb and his brother. Robb likes to joke about how they can finally earn their keep. They certainly do that and more these days!