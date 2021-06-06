Rural Route 4: Good weather for baling hay

We finally got the good weather we were hoping for! This has allowed us to work on finally making some hay. We couldn’t really ask for nicer hay baling weather – sunny and warm with a nice breeze and low humidity. This is the kind of weather that makes hay dry quickly.

Hay is a perennial crop, much like your lawn. It keeps growing and we keep cutting it. Our hayfields are generally a mixture of alfalfa, orchard grass and brome grass when we plant them. Over the years, some other things do start to grow in there, such as clover, timothy, and some weeds. You don’t plant hay every year like you do corn or soybeans. Generally we plant it and it stays good for five years or so. Sometimes it lasts longer, other times shorter. When the alfalfa starts to die out and the field is being taken over by grass, it’s time to start over by planting corn or soybeans into the field for a year or two.

Most years, we can make four cuttings of hay off our fields. In rare years, we have gotten five. In bad years, only three. We cut the field when the alfalfa plants start to bloom. The first cutting of hay is generally very thick, because there is a lot of grass that has been growing since early spring. After the first cutting, it’s mostly alfalfa with some grass, so there tends to be less hay overall with each cutting as the summer goes on.