Rural Route 4: Good weather for baling hay

We finally got the good weather we were hoping for! This has allowed us to work on finally making some hay. We couldn’t really ask for nicer hay baling weather – sunny and warm with a nice breeze and low humidity. This is the kind of weather that makes hay dry quickly.
Hay is a perennial crop, much like your lawn. It keeps growing and we keep cutting it. Our hayfields are generally a mixture of alfalfa, orchard grass and brome grass when we plant them. Over the years, some other things do start to grow in there, such as clover, timothy, and some weeds. You don’t plant hay every year like you do corn or soybeans. Generally we plant it and it stays good for five years or so. Sometimes it lasts longer, other times shorter. When the alfalfa starts to die out and the field is being taken over by grass, it’s time to start over by planting corn or soybeans into the field for a year or two.
Most years, we can make four cuttings of hay off our fields. In rare years, we have gotten five. In bad years, only three. We cut the field when the alfalfa plants start to bloom. The first cutting of hay is generally very thick, because there is a lot of grass that has been growing since early spring. After the first cutting, it’s mostly alfalfa with some grass, so there tends to be less hay overall with each cutting as the summer goes on.
We cut hay fields with a self-propelled mower. Some people use a mower pulled by a tractor. Our mower is called a mower-conditioner because it not only mows the hay, but it also “conditions” it. This means that the hay goes through a set of rollers that crush the stems a little, making the hay easier to dry and also easier to digest when the horse or cow eats it. The cut hay comes out the back of the mower in a wide swath which lies on the field. We like to spread the hay out in a wide swath so that as much hay as possible is exposed to the sun and the air.
After a day or two, the hay is dry on top and still damp underneath. At that time, we rake the hay to turn over the swath and expose the damp parts underneath. The rake also fluffs up the hay into a tall windrow, which improves air flow. The windrow is also narrower than the original swath, so it will feed into the baler. We usually try to rake the hay in the morning, let the hay dry in the windrows for the day, and then bale it in the afternoons. What we try to avoid is raking the hay and then having it rain. That ruins the quality of the hay, and often means we have to rake it again.
When the hay is dry, we come in with the baler to bale it up. We have both a small square baler and a big square baler, but we also have someone round bale hay for us sometimes. It generally depends on the amount and quality of the hay, as well as which cutting it is. In general, first cutting hay is fed to cows because it’s a little coarser with lots of grass stems, so it is usually round or big square baled. Second through fourth cuttings are usually small square baled for horses around here. Once baled, the hay is then moved off the field with tractors or skid loaders and placed in storage inside a barn or outside.
There are many other nuances to the haymaking process. Every farmer does it just a little bit differently, and there are many different types of machinery to do all these processes. Sometimes it depends on where you live and what’s normally done there. Sometimes it depends on what animals you are going to be feeding. Sometimes it depends on how your father and grandfather did it before you. In the end, though, you end up with wonderful-smelling hay in storage to feed your animals through the winter.
At our farm, hay making and moving is a family job. The boys and I are involved in the process as well as Robb, whether it’s the mowing, the raking, the baling, or the moving and hauling to storage. I enjoy hay days because I love working together with the “boys” in my life (Robb included), and because it is very enjoyable to see them grow in their skills and abilities. Plus, I honestly just love the smell of hay from the moment it’s cut to the moment it’s put into the shed for storage.