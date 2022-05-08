RURAL ROUTE 4: Happy days down on the farm

Finally some planting weather! What a relief to have some sunshine and warm weather. The weeks of rain and cold had my farmer climbing the walls with frustration. Now, despite the fact that it will suddenly go from 40 degrees to 90 degrees and shock our systems, the ground will be dry and we can finally get our seed into the ground. This wind is actually helping to dry the soil as well.

We had a little bit of corn that we planted two weeks ago when there were three dry days in a row, and Robb just told me yesterday that it already has sprouted (germinated), which is awesome! I was a bit nervous about planting then, especially when it was followed by cold and rain for almost two weeks. We have had times in the past (which I would rather not relive) where we had seed rot in the ground because the weather turned cold and wet after planting. That required a replant, which was not fun or cheap.

Besides it being dry enough to plant seed in the ground and drive in the field, the warmer temperatures will warm up the soil for the seed. Ideally, we want the soil to be at least 55 degrees when we plant. Yes, we actually stick a thermometer into the ground to take the temperature. Because we don’t till our soil, our fields can take a little longer to warm up than those that are tilled. However, we believe that the benefit of no-till or strip-till goes far beyond a few days of heat in the spring.

Once the corn and soybean seed is planted, it may take only a few days for the seed to germinate (sprout) and then another week or two to see it poking through the soil (depending on the temperatures). That’s the day every farmer waits for — the day the corn and soybeans emerge from the soil. Once you see that, you can breathe a sigh of relief because everything is growing. There are still many more hurdles to overcome in the growing season, but at least the crop is up.

I expect that many farmers will be working around the clock this week to get the crop planted. Please be careful when you are out on the roads, especially the rural roads. Many farmers will be working long into the night to get their crop in, and we don’t want to hear about any car vs tractor accidents. Watch for flashing lights, farm equipment, and slow-moving vehicles. Believe me, none of them want to be out on the roads, but they have to move from field to field and farm to farm. Some of the farm equipment these days is so big that it takes up most of two lanes. It’s also so heavy that it can sink tires into the roadsides if the gravel or dirt is wet, so they cannot always move over as far as you think they should. Take a deep breath, look around you and enjoy the nice weather instead of trying to make a dangerous pass on a narrow road. Watch for signals, especially left-turn signals. Sometimes it’s hard to distinguish left turn from the four-way flashers if you’re not paying attention, or the farmer just flipped the switch. Most importantly, remember that the person driving that tractor is someone’s family member. We want everyone to make it safely through planting season.

In other news, we got more baby pigs in the buildings, and we turned cows out to pasture finally. The grass is green and thick thanks to all the rains, and now the cows are happy. Happy cows make me happy too.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0