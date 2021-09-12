Rural Route 4: Harvest time is getting close

It’s starting to get really busy around here – both on the farm and off the farm. Fall is always my favorite time of year, but it sure is busy! I love the crisp mornings and the fresh smell in the air. I love the colors of fall, and the faint whiff of smoke in the air as people burn wood or leaves. I also love the start of harvest season for the excitement that it brings to the farm and the constant beehive of activity. Then there’s school homework, fall activities and sports for the boys, and fall cattle work to be done, and before I know it, winter has arrived!

We have started loading out hogs from our hog buildings – they have reached harvest weight and are headed to become pork chops. As you know, our two boys are great helpers in the hog buildings and we have some great friends who are willing to be up in the middle of the night to help us load. I even got recruited to help this past Friday because we were a couple people short. It sure wasn’t fun to get up the next morning to go to work after 4 hours of sleep! I really don’t mind helping, but it would be nice if it fell on a day when I don’t have to get up early!