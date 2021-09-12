Rural Route 4: Harvest time is getting close

It’s starting to get really busy around here – both on the farm and off the farm. Fall is always my favorite time of year, but it sure is busy! I love the crisp mornings and the fresh smell in the air. I love the colors of fall, and the faint whiff of smoke in the air as people burn wood or leaves. I also love the start of harvest season for the excitement that it brings to the farm and the constant beehive of activity. Then there’s school homework, fall activities and sports for the boys, and fall cattle work to be done, and before I know it, winter has arrived!
We have started loading out hogs from our hog buildings – they have reached harvest weight and are headed to become pork chops. As you know, our two boys are great helpers in the hog buildings and we have some great friends who are willing to be up in the middle of the night to help us load. I even got recruited to help this past Friday because we were a couple people short. It sure wasn’t fun to get up the next morning to go to work after 4 hours of sleep! I really don’t mind helping, but it would be nice if it fell on a day when I don’t have to get up early!
This weekend was the beginning of another fall chore – gathering up cows and calves for weaning time. We have to bring in all the cows and calves from all of our pastures. Then we put them in our dry lot because it has the best fences and we don’t have to worry about cows getting out to go looking for their calves. When the calves are weaned, they are separated from their mommas and hauled to another farm. For a few days, it gets really noisy around here, while the cows bellow for their calves, trying to find them. If our fences weren’t really good, they might push through the fences to go look for the calves. After a couple days, though, they stop looking and just concentrate on relaxing and eating. I liken it to moms dropping their kids off at college. For the first couple of days afterwards, it’s stressful and difficult, but then you just settle down to normal life again.
We have also discovered that we may be starting to harvest corn sooner than we thought. Reports started coming in that corn was drying down quickly in our area. The corn has certainly started changing color, as have the soybeans, as they die off for the year. Robb checked some fields, and it turns out that some of our corn is already at 25% moisture – right about where we want to start harvesting. I'm assuming this early dry-down is because of the dry weather and the heat we have been having, but I’m not sure. But, it may mean an early start to the fall harvest.
This means that we need to get the augers out and set up to dump into the drying bin, and hurry to get the last of the preparations done with the combine, auger cart, tractors, and grain heads. Most of the preparation is complete, but there is still a little more to do. We had a funny thing happen this weekend when we moved the combine into the shop. It has been stored since last spring in an open hay shed, so that it’s under cover but not in a sealed barn. We moved it into the shop Saturday night so we could work on it Sunday or Monday. My son went up to the shop to do chores on Sunday morning, only to discover a bunch of little raccoon footprints throughout the shop! Apparently, there was one inside the combine somewhere that hitched a ride into the shop, and now we have to find him and get him out of there before he causes a lot of damage. Just one more thing to add to our long list of jobs to do!