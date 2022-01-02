RURAL ROUTE 4:Holiday gives a respite

Happy New Year to everyone! I hope that you had a lovely evening and enjoyed ringing in the new year with a lovely cozy day at home, watching it snow. I know we did.

There was a lot of football on TV to watch, after all, and not a whole lot we HAD to do. We don’t get to take many days off, so we took advantage of this one. There were chores to do, of course, but at least we can just walk out and do those, layered in Carhartt from head to toe.

Before the snow came, there were many things to do around the farm to prepare. We moved all the equipment that was still parked outside to get it under cover and out of the way. Once the snow comes, it’s much harder to move or to get things started. Getting all the equipment put away also leaves clear space for pushing snow when it comes. The boys were busy getting big round bales of hay put out for the cattle and the horses, so that we wouldn’t need to feed for a couple of days. That also cuts down on chores that need to be done during the snowstorm.