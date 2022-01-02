RURAL ROUTE 4:Holiday gives a respite

Happy New Year to everyone! I hope that you had a lovely evening and enjoyed ringing in the new year with a lovely cozy day at home, watching it snow. I know we did.
There was a lot of football on TV to watch, after all, and not a whole lot we HAD to do. We don’t get to take many days off, so we took advantage of this one. There were chores to do, of course, but at least we can just walk out and do those, layered in Carhartt from head to toe.
Before the snow came, there were many things to do around the farm to prepare. We moved all the equipment that was still parked outside to get it under cover and out of the way. Once the snow comes, it’s much harder to move or to get things started. Getting all the equipment put away also leaves clear space for pushing snow when it comes. The boys were busy getting big round bales of hay put out for the cattle and the horses, so that we wouldn’t need to feed for a couple of days. That also cuts down on chores that need to be done during the snowstorm.
I find it interesting sometimes to watch our animals when it’s snowing outside. You would think that they would huddle together behind a building or a bunch of trees. After all, they have access to the timber where the winds are less. However, they tend to stand around the hay feeder the whole time instead. Guess it makes sense — why leave the food when the weather is bad? They stood out there, covered in snow with their rear ends turned to the wind, happily munching on hay.
Sunday morning, the horses were all standing in the pasture broadside to the sunshine, soaking in all the heat they could get. I laughed to see them all in a line out there in the pasture. Then, when I looked out again later, they had turned around to warm up the other side. Then back to the feeder, of course!
For us, Sunday morning involved getting up early to clear snow from our farm as well as many other places. Everyone pitched in, using the plow truck, the skid loader and several shovels. There’s always lots to do when it snows out here. Robb also plows out several of our friends and neighbors, so he’s very busy on snowy mornings.
Now that the work is done for the weekend, I think I will go curl up with a good book and a mug of hot chocolate to ring in the new year. The birds are very busy at my bird feeders, and I do love to watch them all show up once it snows. I joke about the birds being my livestock, and I spend plenty of time (and money) feeding them! I hope you get to enjoy some downtime in the new year to reflect on the year that’s gone, and to make plans for the year that’s to come.
May all your dreams come true, and may this year be better for everyone. Best wishes from us out here on the farm.