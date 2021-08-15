Rural Route 4: It’s time for a rain dance

Boy, we could sure use some rain. I know that farmers often are made fun of for their comments about rain – either too much or not enough, never at the right time … It’s true, though. We need the right amount at the right time, all through the growing season. Right now, we are a little too dry for our liking, at least here in our county. Up until two weeks ago, we had been particularly blessed with great growing conditions compared to some other parts of the state and the Midwest. Now, I find myself again wishing for rain.
Our pastures are starting to look rather brown and short, much like your lawn is too, I expect. We have had to resort to feeding some hay bales to the cattle to keep them from pushing through fences, looking for that elusive “greener grass” on the other side of the fence. We also hope to keep them from busting into the neighboring corn fields for a snack, as chasing cows in cornfields is one of my least favorite things to do in the late summer.
Luckily, the streams and creeks that they drink from are still running, so we haven’t had to start hauling water to them. You know it’s dry when we have to start doing that. I hate seeing the water tank appear on the back of the truck – it always makes me uneasy.
The corn seems to still be doing fairly well, having roots that go down 8 or 10 feet into the soil. Corn can pull up even the smallest bit of moisture from the soil for quite a while, and makes good use of dew in the mornings by absorbing it through leaf pores. Corn also has a neat way of making any moisture on its leaves run right down its stem to its roots. We do need some more water to help fill out the kernels on the ears so we can have a good crop.
The soybeans are the bigger concern right now. Robb always says that bean yields are made in August, when the plant fills the pods with the beans that we later harvest. Rain (or lack thereof) in August determines if the pods will fill, or if they remain empty. Rain determines how big the beans are at harvest – we want bigger, heavier beans for sure. It also determines whether we get 2, 3 or 4 beans per pod – we always want 3 and prefer 4. There are lots of pods on the plants right now – we just need them to fill up with lots of good-sized soybeans.
Besides praying for some rain that doesn’t come with high winds or hail, we are now recovering from the fair. We have been working on baling hay, and wrapping many more bales of hay for others. The pigs are growing quickly in their barns, and are very happy for the cooler temperatures this week. There are rabbits to butcher this week. I have also realized that this is the last week of summer for the boys, and I need to finish preparing for back-to-school. I’m not sure they are ready to go back – they always prefer working on the farm to working in school, but such is life. In the meantime, they are having fun playing in the creek, working, sliding down our redneck slip & slide into the pond, shooting trap, doing chores and visiting with friends. I hope you also enjoy the last week of summer vacation. Perhaps we could celebrate with a dance in the rain?