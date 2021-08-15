Rural Route 4: It’s time for a rain dance

Boy, we could sure use some rain. I know that farmers often are made fun of for their comments about rain – either too much or not enough, never at the right time … It’s true, though. We need the right amount at the right time, all through the growing season. Right now, we are a little too dry for our liking, at least here in our county. Up until two weeks ago, we had been particularly blessed with great growing conditions compared to some other parts of the state and the Midwest. Now, I find myself again wishing for rain.

Our pastures are starting to look rather brown and short, much like your lawn is too, I expect. We have had to resort to feeding some hay bales to the cattle to keep them from pushing through fences, looking for that elusive “greener grass” on the other side of the fence. We also hope to keep them from busting into the neighboring corn fields for a snack, as chasing cows in cornfields is one of my least favorite things to do in the late summer.

Luckily, the streams and creeks that they drink from are still running, so we haven’t had to start hauling water to them. You know it’s dry when we have to start doing that. I hate seeing the water tank appear on the back of the truck – it always makes me uneasy.