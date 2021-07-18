Rural Route 4: It's corn pollination time on the farm

It’s that time of year again – corn pollination time! If you have allergies to corn pollen, you probably already know this. All across Iowa, corn plants are tasseling and releasing their pollen so that we can have ears of corn to harvest in the fall. Did you know that each corn tassel will release 2 to 25 million pollen grains, depending on variety and conditions? That’s a LOT of pollen floating in the air.
Corn is a self-pollinating plant. It releases the pollen as well as grows the seeds on one plant. There aren’t male corn plants and female corn plants, unlike what we see in other plant species. Because of how much pollen is released, however, most corn is cross-pollinated by other nearby plants. The pollen is released from the tassel and falls onto the silks on the future ear of corn. Each corn silk leads to a potential corn kernel on the ear. If all the silks get fertilized by pollen, the ear will be full of kernels. If only some get fertilized due to weather, disease, or other problems, many kernels will never develop. Think about that while you’re picking silks from between your teeth!
Right now, our corn is about 8 to 10 feet tall, depending on which field we are talking about. We have been very lucky in our part of eastern Iowa, so far. We have gotten enough rain but not too much, and we have missed most of the bad storms that damaged crops in Iowa earlier this summer. We are praying that our luck will continue, though I am always afraid to even think about it, let alone talk about it! Some areas of Iowa have crop fields that are completely burnt up and will not have a yield this year. Other areas were so wet that they were planted very late and may not have enough time to mature. Such is life in farming – everything we do depends on the weather.
We have a couple of big weeks coming up. This week, we need to mow, rake and bale hay. Robb needs to spray some fungicide on a few fields where disease is becoming a problem. The boys are finishing up all the work on all the 4-H projects, and practicing with the cattle and rabbits for the show. We are also getting busy with cleaning and tidying up the farm for our annual Open Farm Day this coming Sunday. So much to do and so little time!!!
Robb took some time out last week to do some educational meetings at our farm to talk about water quality and what we do on our farm to help improve water quality. He spoke to a group of people who signed up for the River Action Riverene walk, as well as an environmental group that is taking a course through the Nahant Marsh. We both believe that telling our story and the truth about agriculture is very important, since there are lots of “experts” out there who have never set foot on a farm. It’s simple folks – if you want to know about farming, ask a farmer.
Along that line, bring your family and friends to our Open Farm Day this Sunday, July 25th, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Our whole family will both be there, along with some friends who are farmers. We are ready and willing to discuss what we actually do and don’t do on the farm. Once again, we will have all sorts of farm equipment out on the lawn for you and your kids to check out and climb in. The boys will be giving their famous tours of the farm again. You can see how technical farming is these days, and how modifications to our equipment allow us to be as environmentally-friendly as possible, while still producing a good crop of corn and soybeans. The animals should be around as well for you to see. Hope to see you there! (10386 130th Street in Davenport).