Rural Route 4: It's corn pollination time on the farm

We have a couple of big weeks coming up. This week, we need to mow, rake and bale hay. Robb needs to spray some fungicide on a few fields where disease is becoming a problem. The boys are finishing up all the work on all the 4-H projects, and practicing with the cattle and rabbits for the show. We are also getting busy with cleaning and tidying up the farm for our annual Open Farm Day this coming Sunday. So much to do and so little time!!!

Robb took some time out last week to do some educational meetings at our farm to talk about water quality and what we do on our farm to help improve water quality. He spoke to a group of people who signed up for the River Action Riverene walk, as well as an environmental group that is taking a course through the Nahant Marsh. We both believe that telling our story and the truth about agriculture is very important, since there are lots of “experts” out there who have never set foot on a farm. It’s simple folks – if you want to know about farming, ask a farmer.

Along that line, bring your family and friends to our Open Farm Day this Sunday, July 25th, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Our whole family will both be there, along with some friends who are farmers. We are ready and willing to discuss what we actually do and don’t do on the farm. Once again, we will have all sorts of farm equipment out on the lawn for you and your kids to check out and climb in. The boys will be giving their famous tours of the farm again. You can see how technical farming is these days, and how modifications to our equipment allow us to be as environmentally-friendly as possible, while still producing a good crop of corn and soybeans. The animals should be around as well for you to see. Hope to see you there! (10386 130th Street in Davenport).

