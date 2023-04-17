Spring planting has started ... and stopped.

In typical Iowa spring fashion, the weather gave us a beautiful week where we were able to get our planters into the field and get some corn and soybeans in the ground. That was then followed by the weather you see now — cold and wet with some snow mixed in. It seems like this happens every single year. Now we just have to hope that the wet weather doesn’t last for too many days, so that we can get back into the fields soon.

As farmers who grow corn and soybeans, much of what we do is dependent on the weather. We go back and forth between waiting for it to rain and waiting for it to dry out. Some people joke that farmers are never happy with the weather, and while I don’t think that’s entirely true, it does sometimes feel like that. The ability to grow a good crops does depend on a very strict set of growing conditions — any deviation from this results in a less-than-ideal crop, or sometimes, disaster.

We did have a couple of very busy days, though. The planter had to be set just right, and every little working part on it had to be working correctly — that is a feat in itself at the beginning of the season. Our planter is highly technical, so not only do all the parts need to be working, they also need to be communicating with the main computer in the tractor. That’s what controls everything, including seeds per acre, seed depth, the pressure used to push that seed unit into the soil and the amount of liquid fertilizer applied all along the row. Multiply that by the number of seed units or rows on the planter, and you have something rather complicated.

In addition to the planting, we have herbicide to haul and apply. Robb had to spray the fields with herbicide to kill off the weeds and the cover crop that was growing. This will leave a clear seed bed for the corn and soybeans to start growing, and no competition from the weeds for nutrients. The cover crop then dies and becomes part of the organic matter in the soil, slowly releasing the nutrients it stored in its roots over the winter. The new corn and soybean plants can eventually take advantage of these nutrients. In the beginning, however, they use the liquid fertilizer that we apply with the planter.

I’ve explained previously, but we operate all of our acres using minimal to no tillage. We just believe that it’s better for the soil and the environment. This means that we do not disc or till up our fields in the spring or fall. We leave the crop residue from previous year in the field and plant right through it. For the past few years, we have been doing something called strip tillage, where we create a 2-inch wide strip of clear soil into which we plant and apply the fertilizer. These strips are GPS mapped the fall before, when we apply fertilizer using a strip till machine. Then we come back in the spring and plant right on top of those same strips (using GPS guidance). The other 85% of the field surface doesn’t get disturbed at all.

This week, as you try to stay dry and warm while Mother Nature has a little bipolar moment, think of the anxious farmers all across Iowa, chomping at the bit to get back into the fields. The race to plant is definitely on! If you’d like to see how things are coming across the country, watch for the hashtags #plant23 or #plant2023 in social media or on the web. Many farmers and farm families post about their progress and what they are doing in the fields at this busy time of year.