Rural Route 4: Looking forward to the new year

Welcome to the new year! Though nothing has changed yet for most of us, I know most people are looking forward in hopes that this year will be better than the last. On the farm, we hope for that every year, but this year is already showing some signs of hope for us.

Grain prices are on the rise again, and have actually reached a point above break even for the first time in several years. This means that there is actually potential to make money, as the grain prices we can get when we sell our grain are above the cost to plant and raise the crop. For the last couple years, this has not been the case. We are looking forward to this possibility, and hoping that it continues long enough for us to market our crop this year.

Of course, we have already sold some of the crop – yes, we sell it before we even plant it. Many of you may not realize, but farmers do a lot of forward marketing. We sell a crop at a certain price per bushel for fall delivery, long before we can even get into the fields. This takes a big risk, of course, because this assumes that we will be able to grow a crop, and it assumes that we will be able to grow as much as we have contracted to sell. In bad crop years, we could have problems filling our fall delivery contracts. For this reason, farmers will never pre-sell all that they expect to grow. You have to leave yourself a little wiggle room for the fall. Of course, this may also mean that we have extra grain which is not contracted. If this is the case, we can either sell it at the price on the day we harvest in the fall (which may be good or bad) or we can store it (if we have grain storage available).