Rural Route 4: Looking forward to the new year

Welcome to the new year! Though nothing has changed yet for most of us, I know most people are looking forward in hopes that this year will be better than the last. On the farm, we hope for that every year, but this year is already showing some signs of hope for us.
Grain prices are on the rise again, and have actually reached a point above break even for the first time in several years. This means that there is actually potential to make money, as the grain prices we can get when we sell our grain are above the cost to plant and raise the crop. For the last couple years, this has not been the case. We are looking forward to this possibility, and hoping that it continues long enough for us to market our crop this year.
Of course, we have already sold some of the crop – yes, we sell it before we even plant it. Many of you may not realize, but farmers do a lot of forward marketing. We sell a crop at a certain price per bushel for fall delivery, long before we can even get into the fields. This takes a big risk, of course, because this assumes that we will be able to grow a crop, and it assumes that we will be able to grow as much as we have contracted to sell. In bad crop years, we could have problems filling our fall delivery contracts. For this reason, farmers will never pre-sell all that they expect to grow. You have to leave yourself a little wiggle room for the fall. Of course, this may also mean that we have extra grain which is not contracted. If this is the case, we can either sell it at the price on the day we harvest in the fall (which may be good or bad) or we can store it (if we have grain storage available).
This time of year is kind of slow for us right now, with only livestock to feed and check on. The bred heifers are doing well so far in the feedlot under the supervision of my oldest son. He and his younger brother worked a deal on selling a bred heifer, so the younger one no longer owns any cattle. He is convinced that he wants to be totally in on rabbits instead. Cattle just don’t seem to be his thing. That’s ok. We don’t expect them to like everything on the farm – they can have their own interests. We just expect them both to help out and do the work on the farm when asked.
Lately, there has been a lot of computer work and paperwork to do. It’s that time of year where we analyze the numbers from the year and see what earned us money and what didn’t. We pay off the last of the bills and work out our balance sheets for the year. We also do some forward planning and make sure we have all our seed and chemicals and fertilizer and diesel fuel planned for the year. We decide what things we can change for this coming crop year, and what we really need to keep the same. It’s not always an exciting time of the year, and for the last few years it has not been a fun time of year with the markets being down so much. However, this year finally looks better, which relieves some of the stress that is often present at this time of year on farms.
I am looking forward to this year, hoping this year may be one where things turn around for American agriculture. I hope this is the case, but we never know. Could this be the year where corn and soybean prices continue to increase? Could this be the year where some other part of the world has a poor crop, making ours more valuable? Will this year have good weather and no crazy storms or droughts or floods? Farmers are the eternal optimists, trusting that thousands of acres of tiny seeds will grow and produce a crop, that the weather will be good, and that the animals will stay healthy. We have to be.