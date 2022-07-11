RURAL ROUTE 4: Now everything seems to be growing on the farm

We have hit a bit of a lull in the action again — probably good, given that it’s plenty warm and humid outside. All of the spraying and fertilizer applications are finished. The cattle are happy in the fields because we got some rain, and there’s still green grass growing. The pigs are doing fairly well in the barns and are growing rapidly.

This is definitely corn-growing weather — when it’s this warm and humid, you can almost hear (or see) the corn growing! It’s not really a joke in Iowa. We took our annual Fourth of July photo with the boys this year, and the corn was definitely over their heads. I’m not sure if the corn was a little shorter this year than some years, or if the boys were just that much taller! Both are certainly growing like crazy. We have some corn that is already starting to show the top of a tassel. They are not pushed out and flowering yet, but will soon I’m sure.

The boys are hard at work with the 4-H animals and projects again, trying to get ready for the fair. Alex leads and bathes his three cattle regularly to get them used to it, as well as to encourage lots of fluffy hair growth and keep them clean. It’s a lot of work to feed, clean up after and work with these animals every day — and that’s on top of his other chores and activities. The rabbits have had a bit of a tough year, and the boys are down in numbers because of some problems getting does bred. It looks like they will be taking fewer animals to the fair this year than planned.

This is the time of year where I have a tendency to get nervous any time I hear of a storm in the forecast. Any sort of high winds or hail can easily ruin our crops for the year, so I wait anxiously for it to blow past us and then we go out to check and see if there was any damage. We certainly need the rain, but we don’t need the rest of the storm it sometimes comes with. I have spent many anxious and sleepless nights worrying, even though there is nothing I can do about it.

So far, we have been pleased with the corn and the soybeans. The fields all look pretty good, despite a slower start for the soybeans this year. They finally caught up when we got the rain they were needing. We also have had some really nice hay this year, and Robb’s field of rye is looking quite nice and should be ready to harvest soon. We are experimenting this year with growing a field of rye to harvest and use as cover crop seed this fall. Usually we buy our cover crop seed, but this might be a better way to do it if everything works out.

We are planning to hold our annual Open Farm Day again this year. It will the Sunday after the Bix 7 race again — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31. We hope you can come out and join us this year, especially if you haven’t come out before. Just stop by anytime with the family to see the farm equipment, the grain bins, the animals and to talk farming. We enjoy chatting and answering questions about farming.