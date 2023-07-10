What a wonderful change of feeling since the rains came. I have to admit that probably all of us in the farming community were feeling really stressed and down throughout June. The stress that comes with drought is almost unbearable. You look out into the fields and see your livelihood — your income for the year — dwindling. The plants stood suffering in the fields, baking in the sun. But now that we have had plenty of rain, the plants themselves look relieved, as do the people in the farm communities. There is hope for an income this year again.

I think the one person in our family who is not happy it rained is my son Isaac. He has had to mow the lawn three times in a week! Our yard work is his responsibility, and I know he would rather be fishing than mowing and trimming the lawn. However, he does a very nice job and prides himself on being able to put stripes in the grass again. He has also been very busy with cutting trees with the chainsaw and clearing downed trees lately. He is an expert with a chainsaw and a wood splitter, as well as several attachments on the skid loader for cutting and mowing brush and limbs. It all started with the big tree that came down on the fence while we were away and has continued since then. He is really doing a great job.

Oldest son has been very busy wrapping hay bales again. It’s that time of year. You may remember from some of my stories last year that we have a large bale-wrapping machine, and Alex is the expert on running it. He has been hiring out to wrap bales since he was about 11 years old. The machine has a long flat bed that goes through a round ring. On the ring, several large rolls of white plastic move around and around in a circle. As the bales are placed on the bed, the plastic gradually gets wrapped around the bales and the machine pushes itself forward because of the pressure on the bales moving out the back after they are wrapped. When you are done, there is a long white tube with bales wrapped end to end inside.

The wrapping protects the dry hay bales from rain and decay outdoors, which is great if you don’t have a hay shed big enough or near enough to store them. The wrapping can also be used with wet hay to create an airtight environment for silage fermentation. The hay bales become what we call baleage — fermented and ensiled bales of hay. This is similar to what we do when we chop corn plants and pack the pieces tightly into a huge plastic bag, a silage bunker or a silo.

Besides the odd jobs, Robb did finish up spraying a couple of fields that he couldn’t finish before the rain came. The crops are really benefiting from the fertilizer now, as it has been washed into the soil by the rain. I am certain that our soybeans doubled in size after even the first rain because they finally got the fertilizer they needed. The corn also looks so much better and is getting close to tasseling now. The next couple of weeks will be critical to the outcome for the corn crop this year. Tasseling season requires perfect weather for optimum formation of kernels in the ears.

There are also numerous projects underway in our farm shop. There is work being done on two different tractors, plans for a new strip-till fertilizer applicator, and some repair work on several other things. The boys are excited about a new (to them) little fishing boat, and Isaac is happy he has a new lawnmower as our old machine was starting to struggle. Never a dull moment around here, and always something to do!

Lastly for this week, we wanted to let everyone know that after 13 years, we have decided not to hold our annual Open Farm Day this year. Attendance has lagged in the past couple of years, and it’s an awful lot of work for the four of us to get it set up and staffed for the day. Like all good things, it has run its course, and we are going to take the weekend off instead. We have enjoyed meeting so many of you over the years and answering your questions about farming. We will still continue to promote agriculture and farming, but now in different ways.