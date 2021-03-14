Rural Route 4: One year into COVID, farming cycle goes on

Like everyone else this week, I have been reflecting on the fact that one year ago this weekend was when the world suddenly changed. It’s hard to believe that one year ago, my kids came home for spring break, which lasted 6 months. Almost everything we do off the farm changed, from mask wearing to social distancing to isolating to curbside this and to-go that. The news was nothing but COVID and death tolls – so much so that I had to stop watching.
And yet, in some ways, very little changed for us on the farm. The farming cycle went on. Spring came, and with it the busy-ness of fieldwork, planting crops, cattle work, and caring for calves. As the year rolled on, we made hay, and tended to the animals, and mended fences, and checked the crops. Fall harvest came and went quickly, as it was much drier last fall than it had been the year before. Bins were filled, grain was hauled to the elevator, pigs came and went in our buildings, and the cattle were worked through the chute. Then the quiet of winter descended on the farm, and there were only the routine animal chores and some snowplowing.
Throughout that, Robb continued to drive his semi, hauling freight or pigs as needed. Sure, the pig hauling was a bit crazy for a while because the slaughter plants shut down and re-opened one by one. He had to be prepared for anything on the road, because all the restaurants were closed, and even finding a bathroom was occasionally a trick.
Things at my clinic changed as well. We closed the doors to clients to protect our staff from exposure, and we figured it would last a few weeks. Now one year later, we are still at it, waiting for vaccines that might give us the chance to open back up. We created never-before imagined procedures to continue to care for our patients, and suffered through supply and medication shortages constantly.
Even so, some part of me is thankful for this experience. My boys had 6 months on the farm with us, during which they worked hard, and burned off energy outside, and gained new skills that they might not have learned for a couple years. They spent a great deal of time with us, and learned a lot from Robb by working with him every day. They got to travel in the semi with him all day, and sometimes overnight – much-needed bonding time for boys with their dad. Both boys gained responsibility and maturity by completing jobs on their own on the farm and off the farm, and even earned some money in the process.
Yes, there were trying times, like online school and learning to get along when your brother was the only friend you could see for months. And yet, they did spend a lot of time playing and working together, burning energy and using their imaginations outdoors in the woods and the creek. We were blessed to have the farm while everything was locked down. There was always the outdoors, and there was always something to do. Though sports and 4-H and most other activities were cancelled, there were chores to do, forts to build, mud to play in, fish to catch and horses to ride. Our farm became an outlet for energy for many of the boys’ friends. We played games as a family, watched movies together, and did more video calls than I care to count. We learned the value of small kindnesses to others, and gratitude, and caring.
I cannot predict the future and what will happen this year, but I know that we will continue on here at home on the farm. The farming cycle goes on. The security of home and farm grounds us, no matter what craziness or fear or uncertainty surrounds us. I am so very thankful for my farm and my family, now more than ever.