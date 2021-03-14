Rural Route 4: One year into COVID, farming cycle goes on

Things at my clinic changed as well. We closed the doors to clients to protect our staff from exposure, and we figured it would last a few weeks. Now one year later, we are still at it, waiting for vaccines that might give us the chance to open back up. We created never-before imagined procedures to continue to care for our patients, and suffered through supply and medication shortages constantly.

Even so, some part of me is thankful for this experience. My boys had 6 months on the farm with us, during which they worked hard, and burned off energy outside, and gained new skills that they might not have learned for a couple years. They spent a great deal of time with us, and learned a lot from Robb by working with him every day. They got to travel in the semi with him all day, and sometimes overnight – much-needed bonding time for boys with their dad. Both boys gained responsibility and maturity by completing jobs on their own on the farm and off the farm, and even earned some money in the process.