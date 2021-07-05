Rural Route 4: Open Farm Day is July 25

We apply liquid fertilizer at this time of year using something called a Y-drop. These long pipe attachments to the spray boom hang down several feet so that they are close to the ground when the sprayer drives through the corn rows. There is one Y-drop per row space. Our sprayer has 31 of these hanging down from its boom. At the end of each long pipe is a Y-shaped attachment with long hoses coming off each end. Image a wishbone with the middle pointing forward and the ends dragging behind. Liquid fertilizer dribbles out of the tubes on the ends of the wishbone, right along the ground at the base of the plants.

Applying fertilizer like this allows us to use less fertilizer, and to apply it right where the plants need it. This last fertilizer application should get the plants through the rest of the growing season. We also applied fertilizer with the seed at planting time, you may remember.

My oldest son has been working on taking apart the small square hay baler pickup so we could replace some worn parts. The pickup is the front part of the baler which picks up the hay off the ground to feed into the baler. It has rows of tines that spin around in a circle, lifting the hay like a rake and pushing it into the baler. He has reached the point where he just has to put the last parts back together, and we will be ready to bale some hay! Good thing too, because the hay is ready to cut again.