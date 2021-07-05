Rural Route 4: Open Farm Day is July 25

Happy 4th of July weekend! Hope you had a nice time. Our weekend was a mix of work and relaxation, as usual on the farm. It sure was a beautiful weekend, whatever your plans were.
Speaking of plans – make plans to attend our annual Open Farm Day again this month. After a year off last year, we are back again this year. Open Farm Day is Sunday, July 25th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (the day after Bix 7 race). Bring your family out for a nice day to check out the farm equipment, the animals and talk farming with us and our helpers. Bring your lunch if you like and sit under a tree for a picnic. All are welcome.
The last two weeks have been a busy mix of activities for us. Robb was on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., with a group from the Iowa Soybean Association, visiting with our Iowa senators and representatives. They were discussing various topics of concern to Iowa farmers, including trade, infrastructure, taxes, environmental concerns, and regulations. He also spent a few days in Ankeny at another Iowa Soybean Association meeting, making plans for the upcoming year. Robb sits on the Board for the association, and is actually president-elect this year.
When he wasn’t gone, he was working on finishing the modifications to our sprayer so we could apply fertilizer to our corn. Once the modifications were done, he spent a fair bit of time doing the fertilizer application. The corn is currently rather tall (at least chest high), so this job has to be done with a tall sprayer that can drive between the rows of corn on very narrow tires. These sprayers are the ones you may see going down the road and think you could drive under (please don’t try). They sit high up so they will not damage the corn when we drive through it.
We apply liquid fertilizer at this time of year using something called a Y-drop. These long pipe attachments to the spray boom hang down several feet so that they are close to the ground when the sprayer drives through the corn rows. There is one Y-drop per row space. Our sprayer has 31 of these hanging down from its boom. At the end of each long pipe is a Y-shaped attachment with long hoses coming off each end. Image a wishbone with the middle pointing forward and the ends dragging behind. Liquid fertilizer dribbles out of the tubes on the ends of the wishbone, right along the ground at the base of the plants.
Applying fertilizer like this allows us to use less fertilizer, and to apply it right where the plants need it. This last fertilizer application should get the plants through the rest of the growing season. We also applied fertilizer with the seed at planting time, you may remember.
My oldest son has been working on taking apart the small square hay baler pickup so we could replace some worn parts. The pickup is the front part of the baler which picks up the hay off the ground to feed into the baler. It has rows of tines that spin around in a circle, lifting the hay like a rake and pushing it into the baler. He has reached the point where he just has to put the last parts back together, and we will be ready to bale some hay! Good thing too, because the hay is ready to cut again.
The boys have been working on finishing up some 4-H project write-ups for their fair exhibits also. That is their least favourite part of 4-H projects – the writing! Not a surprise to me, because they are teenage boys after all! Writing involves sitting still – not something they do well. They would rather be working or playing on the farm.
I’ve been busy weeding my garden, some of which got away from me when it was so wet earlier in June. Everything is looking much nicer now. I’ve also been doctoring a horse with a foot abscess. She is now on the mend, which is a relief. After trimming the foot and opening up the abscess, I’ve been soaking her foot daily and it seems to be doing the trick. She will be happy to get out of the barn and back into the pasture. Never a dull day out here on the farm! Now back to that garden.