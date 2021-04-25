Rural Route 4: Planting season has arrived

#Plant2021 has begun!

The recent stretch of dry weather and the promise of good weather this coming week got most farmers out into the fields in some capacity. We got our first seed into the ground this weekend, and hope to continue on all week if the weather holds.

Last week, Robb was busy strip tilling fertilizer into some of our fields in preparation for corn planting. Strip tilling is about as close as we come to actual tillage on our farm. We use the strip-till bar to apply liquid fertilizer in bands just before we actually plant. A strip-till bar is an implement pulled behind the tractor. It has a large tank on it which holds the liquid fertilizer. There are individual units for each row, where a small disc opens up a small strip in the ground, followed by a knife that has a tubing attached, and then another small disc that closes up the soil. The liquid fertilizer runs down the tubing into the soil. Computers control the amount of fertilizer being applied, as well as the depth of the application.