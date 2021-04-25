Rural Route 4: Planting season has arrived

#Plant2021 has begun!
The recent stretch of dry weather and the promise of good weather this coming week got most farmers out into the fields in some capacity. We got our first seed into the ground this weekend, and hope to continue on all week if the weather holds.
Last week, Robb was busy strip tilling fertilizer into some of our fields in preparation for corn planting. Strip tilling is about as close as we come to actual tillage on our farm. We use the strip-till bar to apply liquid fertilizer in bands just before we actually plant. A strip-till bar is an implement pulled behind the tractor. It has a large tank on it which holds the liquid fertilizer. There are individual units for each row, where a small disc opens up a small strip in the ground, followed by a knife that has a tubing attached, and then another small disc that closes up the soil. The liquid fertilizer runs down the tubing into the soil. Computers control the amount of fertilizer being applied, as well as the depth of the application.
When we strip-till, the GPS in the tractor is running to track exactly where the tractor drives. This allows us to know exactly where the fertilizer is. When we come back in with the planter a week later, we are able to plant right along the same strips in the field (within 1 or 2 inches) by using the same GPS data. This gives the new baby corn plants access to fertilizer almost as soon as they germinate. By placing the fertilizer right with the seed, we also use less fertilizer and don’t waste any.
Many of the fields we were strip tilling also had cover crops growing in them. You may have noticed the green fields in the countryside right now – many of these are actually crop fields with cover crop growing in them. I talked about cover crops last time, so I won’t repeat myself, but it’s about time for the cover crops to be sprayed off so they can die down. In fact, Robb was doing some spraying this weekend as well – a day or two before planting in the crop. We don’t want the cover crop to still be growing when the corn is trying to grow. That would provide competition for the corn, which we definitely don’t need.
This past week we also turned the cows and calves out to pasture. The pasture ground was finally dry enough to avoid damage from the cows’ feet. If a pasture is very wet, the trampling by the cows will lead to killing off the grass or creates very muddy areas. We had to wait for the grass to grow up enough, but also for the pasture to dry out a bit. Now the cows and calves are very happy to be eating green grass again, and we are happy because we aren’t feeding hay any more. Grass is much cheaper!
Right now, our hopes are for dry weather until the crops are all planted, and then a nice slow soaking rain and warm weather to get everything started growing. I probably need the same for the vegetable garden that I’m planting this year. Here’s hoping that 2021 is a great crop year for all farmers, big or small.