Rural Route 4: Planting season is done

Elsewhere on the farm, the cows and calves are happily grazing on this new green grass. This is the time of year when they all look so happy – roaming about in an endless supply of tasty feed, soaking in the sunshine and relaxing. Occasionally the calves get the “zoomies”, where they take off running crazily around the pasture with their tails in the air. I love watching those moments. It usually starts with one calf and then others join in. Occasionally even the grown cows get the zoomies – that’s really funny.

We have some new additions on the farm as well – two litters of baby rabbits. My oldest son was expecting the first litter, but discovered the next day that the doe he thought wasn’t pregnant actually was! At present, he thinks there are about 12 babies in total, but he is not sure yet. For the first two weeks while they are tiny and hairless and eyes are sealed shut, you shouldn’t disturb the nest. The doe keeps them buried under a nest of fluffy hair and straw, uncovering them only to feed them. If they are disturbed, the doe will sometimes abandon the nest and the babies. The boys told me that they are starting to come out of the nests now a little, so we should be able to better count them soon. My younger son is expecting a litter later this month as well. Between the three litters, they hope to choose a bunch of rabbits to take to the fair this summer.