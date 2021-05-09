Rural Route 4: Planting season is done

And just like that, #plant2021 is finished!
Yes, with a good week of excellent dry weather, we were able to get all the corn and soybeans planted. Then just as we were starting to worry about it being a little too dry, the rain came. What luck we have had! Now, the results are pretty much out of our hands. Sure, we can choose when to spray for weeds or pests if needed, and when to apply a little extra fertilizer, but most of the crop growth depends on the weather. As we do every year, we have to trust that the good Lord will send us what the crops need, so that there’s a good crop to harvest in the fall.
It’s amazing how quickly we can plant the crops now, compared to years ago. What used to take weeks now can take just days with the right weather. Most of that, of course, is due to the larger planters that we use. I still remember when Robb and I were dating (about 20 years ago) and he was very excited to get his first 8-row corn planter. Now an 8-row planter seems tiny. Not only are the planters bigger now, they are also more efficient and more exact than ever before. We can drive faster with the tractors because the planters can plant faster. Everything in farming is about efficiency, so every new technology that can make our jobs easier and faster is beneficial.
I have already seen some corn plants emerging in our early-planted fields, and I expect the soybeans may start poking through the ground soon too. This is happening all around the area – you can “row” the corn as you drive along the country roads. This means that when you look down a planted field, you can see a thin green line of corn plants. It’s the first of several stages that farmers watch for in their fields.
Elsewhere on the farm, the cows and calves are happily grazing on this new green grass. This is the time of year when they all look so happy – roaming about in an endless supply of tasty feed, soaking in the sunshine and relaxing. Occasionally the calves get the “zoomies”, where they take off running crazily around the pasture with their tails in the air. I love watching those moments. It usually starts with one calf and then others join in. Occasionally even the grown cows get the zoomies – that’s really funny.
We have some new additions on the farm as well – two litters of baby rabbits. My oldest son was expecting the first litter, but discovered the next day that the doe he thought wasn’t pregnant actually was! At present, he thinks there are about 12 babies in total, but he is not sure yet. For the first two weeks while they are tiny and hairless and eyes are sealed shut, you shouldn’t disturb the nest. The doe keeps them buried under a nest of fluffy hair and straw, uncovering them only to feed them. If they are disturbed, the doe will sometimes abandon the nest and the babies. The boys told me that they are starting to come out of the nests now a little, so we should be able to better count them soon. My younger son is expecting a litter later this month as well. Between the three litters, they hope to choose a bunch of rabbits to take to the fair this summer.
Speaking of babies and mothers, I certainly hope you had a good Mother’s Day yesterday, whether you are a grandma, a mother, a mother-to-be, a mom of a fur baby, or someone who has lost a mom. We are very thankful for our own mothers, and thankful for all the mother animals on our farm. Much love to all the mothers out there!