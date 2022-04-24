RURAL ROUTE 4: Playing spring's waiting game

We continue to play the waiting game with Mother Nature. She sends us a couple of sunny days, but keeps mixing in a lot of rainy days to keep us from getting into the fields. Every farmer I know is getting anxious to get started with spring planting. At present, we are hoping that we may be able to get to work by the end of this week, but that will depend on dry days and a stiff breeze to help dry the fields.

We were able to sneak into the fields last week to get the last of our fields strip-tilled with the fertilizer applicator. The other fields were done last fall. We use a strip-till bar to apply liquid fertilizer along the rows where we will plant the corn. It has applicator units spaced the same as our planter units are on the planter and places a prescribed amount of liquid fertilizer in strips under the ground, along which we will plant. This allows the germinating corn seeds to have almost immediate access to fertilizer and micronutrients to help them grow. This is all possible thanks to GPS guidance.

Amazingly enough, the GPS guidance system in the tractor allows us to place the rows of corn seed less than 2 inches from where we placed the strip of fertilizer this past fall, using the computer maps of the field. I think that’s pretty amazing, considering that my navigation app on my phone can be almost a half-mile off from where I am.

Before switching to this system using the strip-till applicator, we used to carry the liquid starter fertilizer on our planter and apply it at the time of planting. That system did work fairly well, but it was a lot of weight to be pulling through the field at once, and required us to stop often to refill the fertilizer. If you know farmers, the last thing they want to do when they start planting is to stop planting. They want to just GO. In fact, my farmer often seems to disappear for days on end at planting season because he is in the tractor from before dawn until after midnight the next day if the weather is right.

In other news, we have started getting in our baby pigs. The first batch of about 300 arrived on Friday, with many more expected this week. We have the rubber mats out for them to lie on, and the heat lamps over the mats to keep them extra warm. The furnaces in the buildings are turned up to keep them at a balmy 77 degrees all the time. And despite all that heat, they still sleep in big piles under the heat lamps, all snuggled together. Eventually one on the bottom gets too hot or too squished and wiggles himself out, and everyone repositions themselves. They are awfully cute at that age.

The 4-H calves are growing well and all seem very healthy at this time. Alex has been busy hauling them hay and silage on a regular basis so that they never run out of feed. He also took advantage of those couple of drier days last week to get some manure hauled out of the feedlot. We have to get it spread on the fields before we plant the crops. Otherwise it has to wait until the summer or fall when we can spread a little on the pastures. You can’t spread manure on growing corn or soybeans very easily.

The best part about last week is that my parents finally were able to come from Canada for a visit. It’s been two years and eight months since we saw each other in person, thanks to COVID, so we were all very happy and excited to see each other again. They marveled at how much the boys have grown. That’s just not something you can appreciate by phone or video call. We are enjoying every minute and wishing that they could stay longer.

