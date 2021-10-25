Rural Route 4: Rain hampers harvest season

Harvest is progressing here on the farm – in between the rain showers. It has been a bit of a frustrating week because of the hit or miss showers and damp days. Robb has been able to get some harvesting done, but not nearly as much as he would have hoped. When it started raining Saturday night/Sunday morning, we had 50 acres of soybeans left to harvest. So close! Now we’ll wait for the weather to dry up a bit so that we can get back to work and finish up the soybeans. Then we will move back to corn harvest.

We are doing something a little different this year with the soybeans – we are bagging some of them for short term storage. You may remember that we have grown non-GMO soybeans for a couple years now because there is a special premium on the price on top of what we would get for regular GMO soybeans. For the last few years, this has allowed us to make a very small profit, while regular GMO soybeans price probably wouldn’t have. Of course, this year the regular soybean price has exceeded our premium for non-GMO, but oh well…