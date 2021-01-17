Rural Route 4: Rising prices create optimism on farm

There is a bit of excitement in the ag community right now. Commodity prices are rising, which is something we haven’t seen for about 4 or 5 years. This is great news, because it means that the stored grain we have is gaining in value daily, and the chances of making a profit this coming year are looking better. Now, I don’t want to count my chickens before they’re hatched, but when the price of corn or soybeans is finally above the cost of production, a girl’s got to get just a little bit excited.
The rising prices for corn and soybeans have created a little optimism in the farming community that this may finally be the year we turn the corner on what has been a rather rotten period in farming. No, it was never as bad as the 1980’s, but it sure wasn’t good. A lot of farms have lost money for several years, pushing them further and further into debt. Many farmers have been forced to sell out and give up on their family legacy. Some of us who are still going are in a worse financial position than we were 5 years ago. However, we continue on in the face of these challenges because that’s what farmers do. We put our heads down and work harder, finding new ways to bring in income and cut costs.
For us, it has been a lot of belt-tightening and an extra job hauling freight and pigs over the road with the semi. Now we are hoping that the end is in sight and we can start to build back up what we have lost. It’s never easy, but we have worked together as a family to maintain our family legacy on the farm, in hopes that it can continue into the future with our boys. For most farmers, that is the ultimate goal – to have something to pass along to the future generation so they can continue the farming legacy.
This is a great time of year for Robb to be gone trucking, as there is significantly less work to do on the farm at this time of year. We still have to do hog chores and make sure everything is OK at the buildings with the pigs. We still have to feed the cattle and the horses and the rabbits, and make sure everyone’s water supply is still running. However, there’s not much else to do outside besides plowing snow when needed. Sure, Alex did clean up the manure in the feedlot from the cows, but we won’t be hauling it out yet as the ground is both soft and icy in different places.
Most of the work now is in the shop, working on equipment. Alex is still working on his 4-H project – rebuilding an old hay rack we had on the farm. He has been very busy taking it completely apart and cleaning each piece so he can repaint and put it back together. Robb will be starting work on the planter soon to make sure it’s ready to go for the spring. That’s a big job every winter – so many moving parts!
Robb has also been busy with meetings again – some virtual meetings and some in-person. His work with the Iowa Soybean Association keeps him busy at this time of year, and he is also involved in several other groups that involve meetings and presentations. This year, I have to ask if the meetings on the calendar are virtual or in-person so I know whether he will be home or not! That’s a bit of a change from previous years.
Hope you have been doing well in this unusually mild winter. As I write, the cardinals are at the bird feeder, and I wonder which relative or friend I am being visited by. Hopefully someday soon we will get to meet the living friends and family in person again. We’re hoping for some welcome changes in 2021!