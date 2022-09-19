RURAL ROUTE 4: Son's presentation makes Mom proud

Today (Monday, Sept. 19, 2022), my oldest son is doing something that makes me very proud. He is following in the family footsteps, and teaching about beef production at the Ag at the Fairgrounds event.

This event used to be called Ag in the Classroom and was held at various different schools in the area each year. Robb used to be the beef guy, telling his funny story of beef production to hundreds of kids. Now it is held at the fairgrounds, and every single third-grader in the Davenport School District gets to attend. It is put on by Farm Bureau farmer volunteers and teaches kids about all facets of agriculture.

Alex was asked to bring his beef cattle that he showed for 4-H at the fair and tell a bit about producing beef from his perspective. This weekend, he pulled his 4-H heifer from this year and one of his cows out of the pasture and cleaned them up to take to the fairgrounds for the event. Luckily, these are the ones that went to or were going to the fair this summer, so they still remember how to walk on halters! I am really looking forward to hearing how his day went. He definitely knows what he is talking about — he has been involved in beef production since before he was born! He is also a good speaker, having gained a lot of experience through 4-H and our Open Farm days.

You may remember that my younger son, Isaac, gave presentations for Ag Day at his former elementary school last spring. He talked about his rabbits and showed them to all the kids, answering questions. He too has a ton of knowledge from raising his own rabbit herd and speaking experience from 4-H and Open Farm days. During the first COVID spring when schools shut down, both boys also gave virtual Ag Day presentations for Blue Grass School about rabbits and our hogs. I am really proud that they are both willing to tell about farming and what they do, and that they are not afraid of speaking in front of groups of people.

Besides the ag education, we are pretty much ready to start fall harvest. The last tweaks have been completed on the combine. The tractors are all ready to roll, as are the semi and the auger cart. We have some very early contracts to deliver some corn down in Muscatine, so we will be getting started once the ground dries up a little from this recent rain. We don’t normally start harvesting corn quite this early, but when you can get an early contract that pays well, it can be worth it.

I am hoping that the first couple of days go well — there’s always a concern that something won’t work right when you start harvesting. After the first day or two, though, things seem to settle down and the kinks get worked out, and the hard work of harvesting can begin. Then the combine won’t stop until we run out of space in the grain contracts, or it rains again. Once this early corn is harvested, we will move on to soybeans and then back to corn. The soybeans are generally ready to harvest before the corn, though some years the weather makes that a little different.

Guess it’s time to stock up on field snacks and start thinking about field meals to prepare for the crew. There are many days and nights where they can only stop for a quick bite before hopping back in the tractor or combine. Sometimes they eat in the combine or tractor, and all I do is wave after I pass off the food. It’s all worth it though, to produce food and to work together as a big family. Watch social media for posts tagged #harvest22 or #harvest2022, as they will start popping up soon from farmers all over the country. We truly believe that #AmericaNeedsFarmers. #FarmStrong