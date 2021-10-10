Rural Route 4: Soybean harvest comes to screeching halt

Happy Thanksgiving! Before you start to think I am crazy, be aware that I am Canadian and yesterday was Thanksgiving in Canada. Today is the Thanksgiving holiday back home. Canadian Thanksgiving is always the second Sunday in October – much earlier than the American version. Ours has nothing to do with pilgrims – it’s really just about the harvest and giving thanks for the harvest. (Harvest is generally earlier in Canada than down here as well).
After a good start to the corn harvest, our plans to get going on the soybean harvest have come to a screeching halt. This damp and drizzly weather makes it nearly impossible to harvest soybeans, unfortunately. Unlike corn, which can actually be harvested when the weather is a bit grey outside, soybeans really need to be dry.
Soybeans are ideally harvested around 13 or 14 percent moisture, and even just a few points above that causes issues with harvesting. You see, the entire plant has to go through the combine when we harvest soybeans, so slightly green or moist stems can cause problems with the inner workings of the combine. The soybeans don’t shell out of the pods as nicely if they aren’t dry, and the soybeans themselves can get quite damaged if they are soft when harvested. Soybeans are actually much touchier than corn when it comes to harvest – there is a much smaller window where harvest conditions are ideal. If the beans are too dry, they can also start splitting and popping pods before they get into the combine, which causes loss of grain on the ground. With beans, it’s all about balance and perfect conditions.
So, we managed to get about 75 acres harvested on Saturday, but more rain overnight put a stop to our progress again. Now we are hoping that the weather will stay dry for a couple days so we can make a lot of progress. It seems strange that we are hoping for dry weather when we really do need some rain – this is probably why farmers get the reputation for never being happy with the weather!
We have actually had to start hauling water for some of our cattle because the pasture creeks have dried up. This is never a good thing, but it happens every couple years. We don’t have large creeks in our pastures, but they do generally continue to run for most of the year. When it gets really dry, like it has been through August and September, they sometimes finally quit. Cattle, like all other animals, cannot go without water, so we have to haul in water from our well using a big tank on the back of the truck. We dump this into large water tanks that we keep for only this purpose.
The last of our pigs were shipped out last week, so Robb and the boys have been fixing the broken brackets and gates in the barns. Our new baby pigs will be arriving this week, so we needed to hurry and get the last things done. The barns have already been washed and disinfected. We were also able to get some of the manure pumped out of the pits under the hog buildings and applied to the farmland around them, because those are the farms we harvested corn from early this year. We will need to haul more later, but the early harvest and dry weather gave the contractors time to get that done early.
The calves were also weaned a few weeks ago, so we have just cows around the farm here. The only calves are the heifers that my son has for 4-H now. Those are in our concrete feedlot where he can feed them every day and handle them. They have started eating a little silage in addition to their hay, in order to help them grow well through the winter. He will have to decide if some of these are going to show at the fair next summer, or if they will just stay here and build his cattle herd. Robb told him he is going to have to start paying rent for all these cattle he is accumulating! However, I also know that Robb is proud of him for his work with the cattle, and he will have a nice little herd for himself before he graduates from high school.