Rural Route 4: Soybean harvest comes to screeching halt

The calves were also weaned a few weeks ago, so we have just cows around the farm here. The only calves are the heifers that my son has for 4-H now. Those are in our concrete feedlot where he can feed them every day and handle them. They have started eating a little silage in addition to their hay, in order to help them grow well through the winter. He will have to decide if some of these are going to show at the fair next summer, or if they will just stay here and build his cattle herd. Robb told him he is going to have to start paying rent for all these cattle he is accumulating! However, I also know that Robb is proud of him for his work with the cattle, and he will have a nice little herd for himself before he graduates from high school.