RURAL ROUTE 4: Spring brings life to the farm

Spring has definitely sprung around here. The grass is getting green, and the bulbs in the garden are starting to appear. I have seen a lot of green starting to appear in many fields as well — it’s most likely the cover crop that was planted last fall.

I think I’ve written about it before, but we plant a cover crop like ryegrass in the fall after harvesting our corn or soybeans. It starts growing a little in the fall sometimes, but it really gets going in the springtime. The cover crop is the first thing growing in the field, and it binds up many nutrients in the soil, thereby preventing them from moving out of the soil with the spring rain and meltwater from snow.

When the cover crop plants get killed off at planting time, they release these nutrients back into the soil for the new corn and soybean plants to use. Depending on your farming practices, the cover crop is killed off with a herbicide at planting time or by tilling the soil before planting. As we do not till our fields, we do rely on that one pass with spray to kill both the weeds and the cover crop plants.

We have had another sure sign of spring on a beef farm — the first calf was born. My oldest son’s 4-H cow calved during the night last week, and he found the calf in the morning when he went out to do chores. It was a healthy bull calf and was already up and nursing on its momma. Now we hope that they all turn out like that. Luckily, he has only one heifer calving this year, and the rest are already experienced cows. Hopefully, they can all do well and take care of their calves without us having to intervene.

For us, the ideal situation is a small-ish calf (about 80 to 85 pounds) that is born easily, doesn’t need any help, is healthy and grows quickly after it’s born. A lot of this is dependent on the bull that is used, and whether he tends to throw calves that are small or big. Big calves are OK for big, older cows to deliver, but we like heifers and young cows to have smaller calves because they’re easier to give birth to. Some of the calf size also depends on the cow’s genetics, but more emphasis is put on the bull in a beef herd.

Besides checking cows, we have been busy sending semi loads of hogs off to market. So far, we have sent out six loads, and there will be more this coming week. These hogs sure do give you a run for your money when you’re trying to sort them out of the pens and run them down the aisle in the barn. Most of them weigh about twice what I do, and about three times what my boys weigh. Nevertheless, we get the job done with lots of help from our group of friends who help with load outs. I let the bigger guys move the big groups onto the trailer — that’s not a fun job. I really get a kick out of my boys sorting pigs and getting the job done. They’ve been doing it for so long that they don’t really think about how big the pigs are compared to them.

Soon I will have to start working on the yard and cleaning up all the sticks, branches, and garden debris left from the fall and winter. There is always a lot to do around here in the spring. Well, honestly there’s a lot to do around here pretty much all the time. I hope you are also enjoying the arrival of spring and have been able to enjoy the warmer days and the sunshine. Soon we’ll probably be complaining about having to mow the lawn.

