I will admit, I am hurrying to get this column finished so I can watch the Iowa girls play in the national basketball championship. Our house does definitely lean in the ISU Cyclone direction because of the agriculture and veterinary connections, but we do cheer for the Hawkeyes as long as they are not playing against Iowa State. I am also not a big basketball fan, preferring hockey and football and soccer, but I have fallen victim to the excitement in Iowa right now.

Speaking of historic, the weather has been historic in a negative sense this spring. What strange weather, and what scary weather. Our hearts and thoughts go out to any of you who experienced losses in the recent tornadoes, especially the farmers who had damage from the storms. We know of a couple of friends and neighbors of friends who lost houses, machine sheds, grain bins and barns in the storms. A friend to the west was helping a neighbor whose hog building blew away from around the pigs, leaving them standing on a concrete floor with no walls and no roof. Scary stuff requiring lots of help.

Once the front passed us, we too went out to check on things. We had to make sure our house, machine shed, semi trucks, grain bins, horses, cattle and barns were OK. We also had to check for large trees down on fences that would result in our livestock roaming the county. We checked my vet clinic building, as well as our hog buildings in Muscatine County. Lucky for us, all was well and we made it through safely.

Robb and the boys finished up the maintenance and updates to the planter this weekend, and moved it out of the shop. It’s ready to go later this month. Next, the fertilizer tanker and the sprayer were moved into the shop for their maintenance and updates. Once planting is done, they will be the next pieces of equipment needed. There’s always a lot to inspect and worn parts to replace. For the sprayer, every hose and every connector has to be checked to make sure there are no leaks. That’s a lot of hoses and connectors!

Planting feels as if it’s getting close now. There is green grass out there, and spring bulbs are flowering. The ground is getting a little warmer. I know we have a ways to go yet, and we certainly need it to dry out, but it’s getting closer.

In other news, we have six calves now out of the 10 cows and heifers to calve. Only four more to go. That’s pretty nice to be close to finished calving already. We just got word that we may need to start shipping some pigs soon, so I guess I will have to get to baking and freezing some snacks. We always try to have food and drinks for the friends who come help us load, as well as the truck drivers hauling the pigs. Certain baked goods are the favorites, so I try to have those sometimes at least, but I do mix it up a little sometimes with fruit and cheese, or deer sticks and sausage. We sure do appreciate our friends coming to help, so we make sure to feed them well!

Besides working at the vet clinic full time and helping around home, we are now also juggling lots of kid activities in the afternoons, evenings and weekends. Track and field has started, as well as trap shooting season. Turkey hunting is about to start. Orchestra concerts are happening soon. And there’s always the 4-H meetings and church youth group. Never a dull moment around here!