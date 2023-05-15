I’m happy today that last week we finished all of our planting for the year. What a relief that always is. We have some fields that are already up and growing, and the last few fields should be coming up soon. It’s always good to see the little sprouts poking through the ground. Now the waiting begins.

I feel like I’ve completely missed talking about planting this year, because we went from waiting to plant to finished planting in such a short time. So, I thought that today I would touch on a few things relating to planting corn and soybeans. It won’t be as detailed as I do sometimes, but it will give you a bit of an idea.

Planters now are extremely technical and highly engineered pieces of equipment that amaze me. I remember 25 years ago when I first met Robb and he had just upgraded from a 4-row John Deere planter to an 8-row planter. He thought he was pretty big stuff then. Those planters had no electronics on them, and were quite simply a bunch of seed boxes and planter units on a toolbar with discs to open a furrow and a small closing wheel to close up the furrow once the seeds were dropped in.

Flash forward 25 years, and we now have a 16-row Kinze no-till corn planter and a 31-row Kinze no-till soybean planter that have Precision monitors which measure soil moisture, temperature, and organic matter as well as variable rate seeding to adjust the seed spacing throughout the field and hydraulic downforce to automatically adjust the seed depth. These are all controlled by computers that have maps of the field’s soil types, organic matter, previous yield, and fertilizer concentrations. They are pulled by GPS-guided tractors that place the seed precisely in rows of fertilizer that was applied months ago. Quite a change!

Many planters now apply liquid fertilizer right with the seed, instead of relying on fertilizer that is spread or applied to the soil. This starter fertilizer allows the seedlings to get off to a better start than in the past.

We used to use bags of seed for everything – easy to do when you are filling 4 or 8 seed boxes at a time. The seed bags came on pallets and we filled those small boxes on the planter repeatedly. Now, seed comes in giant plastic boxes that you have to lift with a tractor. They open at the bottom so you can dump directly into the giant seed boxes on the planters, or into a seed tender. The seed tender is a piece of equipment with its own small auger that unloads the seed into the big seed boxes on the planter. We rarely mess around with bags of seed now.

The seed itself has also advanced. Through careful breeding and some genetic engineering, we have seed varieties that are more resistant to many diseases and insect pests. They have stronger stalks to stand up in high winds. They produce larger ears to increase the yield per acre. Some seed now comes coated in nitrogen starter fertilizer. Certain varieties are better suited for certain farming methods, or locations, and each farmer chooses varieties to plant from large seed catalogs and may use several different seed companies.

Decisions on what to plant, when to plant, and how to plant are now made using computer models, soil sampling, GPS yield data from the fields, and computerized info on weather patterns, and are generally made in conjunction with agronomists and seed salespeople. It’s not just the farmer and his or her friends at the feed mill having coffee any more – though that still happens too. Everything is so much more technical.

In the end, though, it all comes down to the decisions the farmer makes and the weather that the good Lord provides for the growing season. We haven’t figured out how to control that yet!