Rural Route 4: Thankful for a good harvest

We spent yesterday starting to pack up from harvest. We pulled down the augers that we use to fill the grain bins and moved them to storage, then we closed the lid on top of the grain bin to keep the rain out. We blew off and put away the drive-over dump pit that we use to unload the semis. Then we started on cleaning off the combine and corn head. We sure could have used the wind in the morning when we were doing that job. It's an extremely dirty job to get all the dust and crop debris out of all the crevices in a combine. We use a leaf blower for most of it, and park the combine out in the field across the road to do it. The dust cloud is huge, and gets everywhere. Definitely needed a shower to get clean afterward. I am still blinking the dust out of my eyes today, and I think I breathed in plenty of it also.

Robb will probably finish putting the rest of the equipment away today while I am at work. We had to go yesterday afternoon to pick up a few 4-H heifers for my oldest son. He purchased a few more this year from a friend of ours who is a big supporter of 4-H and kids showing cattle. He really encourages the kids to show and work with the cattle, and is very helpful with everything. We definitely need people like him to keep 4-H going in the county, and to get more young kids into the beef business.