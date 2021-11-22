Rural Route 4: Thankful for a good harvest

I darn near blew away yesterday out here on the farm, but I made it back to the house in time to write this column. That wind sure did come up in the afternoon, after a fairly quiet morning. I am a bit glad, though, because it is blowing away many of the leaves, and a lot of the dust and bees' wings from the grain bin! The pink and brown "snow" is flying out here at the farm right now! If only it would clean the leaves out of the gutters!
We did finish harvesting since I last wrote — what a relief to be done for the year. Now that we are finished, I can happily report that the yields in all the fields were average to above average and we are feeling really blessed this year. We actually set a record corn yield for our operation on one of our farms this year, and came pretty close on a couple of others. That's really exciting in a year where the grain prices are high. Rarely do we have both in the same year.
Sadly, all of our input costs have now jumped significantly, whether due to market demand and supply or ongoing COVID supply chain issues. Those increases will likely take away the profit that we were lucky enough to have made this year. I have heard that fertilizer prices have doubled in some cases, and that supply of those fertilizers will be very limited. I just don't want to think about that at all. Makes me thankful that we at least have hog manure to apply to some of our farmland. Farming is such a gamble — you just never know how things will go from year to year.
We spent yesterday starting to pack up from harvest. We pulled down the augers that we use to fill the grain bins and moved them to storage, then we closed the lid on top of the grain bin to keep the rain out. We blew off and put away the drive-over dump pit that we use to unload the semis. Then we started on cleaning off the combine and corn head. We sure could have used the wind in the morning when we were doing that job. It's an extremely dirty job to get all the dust and crop debris out of all the crevices in a combine. We use a leaf blower for most of it, and park the combine out in the field across the road to do it. The dust cloud is huge, and gets everywhere. Definitely needed a shower to get clean afterward. I am still blinking the dust out of my eyes today, and I think I breathed in plenty of it also.
Robb will probably finish putting the rest of the equipment away today while I am at work. We had to go yesterday afternoon to pick up a few 4-H heifers for my oldest son. He purchased a few more this year from a friend of ours who is a big supporter of 4-H and kids showing cattle. He really encourages the kids to show and work with the cattle, and is very helpful with everything. We definitely need people like him to keep 4-H going in the county, and to get more young kids into the beef business.
I am also happy to report that the rabbits have been moved into their own shed here on the farm. Previously they were in two places, neither of which was ideal for us but it worked for a while. Now that the rabbits have multiplied and this 4-H project is getting out of hand, they have their own shed. It's the old sheep shed here on the farm, where Robb's dad used to lamb his ewes in the winter. It's been empty for years, and it's the perfect size for a small herd of rabbits and their cages. My youngest son is extremely excited with this development — he sees it as progress for his beloved rabbit herd.
Hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving gathering this week. Be sure to give thanks for all the things you have been blessed with this year, and take a moment to say thanks for the abundant food in our country. We are certainly thankful for how this year has worked out on the farm, and thankful to continue doing what we love.