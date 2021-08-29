Rural Route 4: There is joy on the farm; the rain arrives

This weekend, Robb and the boys were working in the nearly empty grain bin with a grain vac, getting the last of the corn out. What an awful job in this heat! The inside of a metal grain bin is stifling and exceedingly hot at this time of year anyway. Add to that the current extreme temps and the humidity, and then try wrestling around a giant metal vacuum hose! They were soaked with sweat and exhausted. We have to vacuum out this one older grain bin because it doesn’t have an auger in the floor to clear it all out. The grain vac is essentially a giant-sized version of your house vacuum. It mounts to the tractor and is powered by the tractor. There is a large canister which generates the vacuum, a giant metal hose pipe that does the vacuuming, and then an auger that dumps the grain into the semi trailer. At least the job is done now and the bin is ready for this fall’s crop.