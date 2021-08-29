Rural Route 4: There is joy on the farm; the rain arrives

There is much joy on the farm today – we got some rain! To make it even better, we were lucky to get some rain without the damaging high winds, torrential rain or large hail that some other areas of Iowa experienced. We are truly blessed. This rain will make a big difference to our soybeans as they finish their growing season, and it may help the corn just a little. The rain will also help green up our pastures, which are starting to look quite short and dry.
Sadly, the rain did wreck our hay plans. We weren’t able to make hay the week it was hot and dry because our hay wasn’t quite ready to cut, and because we had equipment problems. Both our mower and our rake needed repairs, so we had to put off mowing in order to get those fixed. Robb knew there was some rain in the forecast all last week, but he decided to mow some on Monday anyway, just to try to make it rain.
Well, it worked, but we still thought we would get the hay baled anyway because we hadn’t had too much rain on it. Then, last Thursday, they were predicting heavy rains overnight and we had to make the decision whether to leave the hay to dry one more day so we could small square bale it, or to quickly round bale it to save a crop. Robb decided not to take the chance and we round baled and wrapped it. Then, of course, it didn’t rain! Such is a farmer’s life – your decisions are often wrong. Of course, if we hadn’t baled, it would have rained 2 inches!
This weekend, Robb and the boys were working in the nearly empty grain bin with a grain vac, getting the last of the corn out. What an awful job in this heat! The inside of a metal grain bin is stifling and exceedingly hot at this time of year anyway. Add to that the current extreme temps and the humidity, and then try wrestling around a giant metal vacuum hose! They were soaked with sweat and exhausted. We have to vacuum out this one older grain bin because it doesn’t have an auger in the floor to clear it all out. The grain vac is essentially a giant-sized version of your house vacuum. It mounts to the tractor and is powered by the tractor. There is a large canister which generates the vacuum, a giant metal hose pipe that does the vacuuming, and then an auger that dumps the grain into the semi trailer. At least the job is done now and the bin is ready for this fall’s crop.
We have had to make a couple trips around Iowa recently, and we have noticed that some of the crops are ending their growing cycle. There are some fields of soybeans already turning yellow. The corn plants are also starting to turn yellow or brown in places. They usually do this from the bottom up – something farmers often call “firing up”. Soon the ears on the plants will start turning as well – they are upright while the plant is growing, but they start to turn and eventually hang downward by harvest time. Hard to believe fall is approaching when it’s 100 degrees during the day and 78 degrees at midnight!
Besides the farming, life is changing in other ways too. The boys are back to school – one to high school this year and one to middle school. Seems so strange that they can already be this old. Fall sports and activities are starting up, so the calendar is filling up. Robb was re-elected to the Board of Directors for the Iowa Soybean Association this month too, so he can continue to work to improve markets for Iowa soybeans around the world. Yes, much is changing, and yet much is the same.